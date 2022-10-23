Lirik Lagu ​tRuTh - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu ​tRuTh

[Verse 1]

My luck's on the game, can't find a way through

Don't know how many times I had to say this to you

This ain't my scene, this wasn't my dream

It was all yours, of course

I got caught up in this game and you know I won't say names of who's to blame

[Pre-Chorus]

I won’t point any fingers, I won’t say it was you

I'll let life take its time, and in time, you'll see the truth

I won't ask any questions, I won't say it was you

I'll let life take its time, and in time, you'll see the truth

[Chorus]

See the truth, see the truth

See the truth, see the truth

See the truth, see the truth

See the truth, see the truth

[Verse 2]

My own mind was in the way, front seat, new view

Don't know how many times I've had to talk you through

My dreams, new scenes with enemies

I got caught up in this game, a game

[Pre-Chorus]

I won’t point any fingers, I won’t say it was you

I'll let life take it's time, and in time, you'll see the truth

[Chorus]

See the truth, see the truth

See the truth, see the truth

See the truth, see the truth

See the truth, see the truth

[Bridge]

I tried, hide it all

Don't try, don't try

Don't try to hide it all

Don't try to hide it all

Don't try, don't try

Don't try to hide it all

[Pre-Chorus]

I won’t point any fingers, I won’t say it was you

I'll let life take it's time, and in time, you'll see the truth