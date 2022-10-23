Lirik Lagu BoRdErSz - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 23 Oktober 2022, 02:18 WIB
ZAYN.
ZAYN. /Instagram.com/@zayn

Lirik Lagu BoRdErSz

[Verse 1]
She is the life of the party
Don't stick that knife in my body
It's something she always wanted
It's for a good cause, you're doing a good job

[Pre-Chorus]
And we're off where the wind blows
I don't care where we go
Just like the ocean, you change what I see
They don't know what I know
How long I've had to hold
You're like a commotion, all because of me

[Chorus]
So take it off, let's break down all of our walls
Right now, I wanna see it all, oh, oh
I don't wanna cool off, so let's cross the lines we lost
Right now, I wanna see it all, oh, oh
You were right on the border
Give me all of this, give me all of you
No falling in, don't need no proof

[Verse 2]
Beautiful insanity
You're like a movie, change the scene
Taste your sweet profanity
It's all for a good cause, think you're doing a good job

[Pre-Chorus]
They don't know what I know
How long I've had to hold
You're like a commotion, all because of me

[Chorus]
So take it off, let's break down all of our walls
Right now, I wanna see it all, oh, oh
I don't wanna cool off, so let's cross the lines we lost
Right now, I wanna see it all, oh, oh
You were right on the border
Give me all of this, give me all of you
No falling in, don't need no proof
You were right on border

[Bridge]
Give me all of this, give me all of you
No falling in, don't need no proof
Give me all of this, give me all of you
No falling in, don't need no proof

[Chorus]
So take it off, let's break down all of our walls
Right now, I wanna see it all, oh, oh
I don't wanna cool off, so let's cross the lines we lost
Right now, I wanna see it all, oh, oh
You were right on the border
Give me all of this, give me all of you
No falling in, don't need no proof
You were right on the border
Give me all of this, give me all of you
No falling in, don't need no proof
You were right on the border

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Nopsi Marga

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Blank Page - Christina Aguilera dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Blank Page - Christina Aguilera dan Fakta di Baliknya

23 Oktober 2022, 02:02 WIB
Lirik Lagu Beatbox – NCT DREAM dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Beatbox – NCT DREAM dan Fakta di Baliknya

23 Oktober 2022, 01:02 WIB
Lirik Lagu Terjerat - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Terjerat - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 22:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Hayya-Hayya – OST Piala Dunia 2022 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hayya-Hayya – OST Piala Dunia 2022 dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 20:20 WIB
Lirik Lagu Untukmu Aku Bertahan – Afgan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Untukmu Aku Bertahan – Afgan dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 03:16 WIB
Lirik Lagu Intentions - Justin Bieber feat Quavo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Intentions - Justin Bieber feat Quavo dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 01:58 WIB
Lirik Lagu Mimpi - Rio Satrio dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Mimpi - Rio Satrio dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 01:25 WIB
Lirik Lagu Because We Can - Fatboy Slim dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Because We Can - Fatboy Slim dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 01:06 WIB
Lirik Lagu Medicine – James Arthur dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Medicine – James Arthur dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Sweet Night – V BTS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sweet Night – V BTS dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 00:48 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Pesan Ridwan Kamil ke Camat dan Kades di Bekasi: Tidak Apa-apa Tinggal di Desa, tapi Rejeki Harus Jakarta
2

Komnas HAM Tegaskan Gas Air Mata Jadi Penyebab Utama Tragedi Kanjuruhan: Kami Punya Video Kunci
3

Lewati Jalan Rusak di Brebes, Mobil-mobil Pick Up Mendadak 'Jumping'
4

Terbongkar Motif Pria Plontos Pelaku Pembunuhan yang Angkut Mayat Wanita di Apartemen Bekasi

5

Soal Peredaran Obat dengan Kandungan Berbahaya, Dinkes Jakarta: Masyarakat Harus Pintar dan Cerdas
6

Harga Honda CBR250RR di Jawa Barat Mulai Rp63,2 Juta, Target Terjual 30 Unit Per Bulan
7

Terbongkar Makna Senyuman Horor Pria Plontos yang Bawa Mayat Wanita Pakai Troli di Lift
8

Rizky Billar Akan Laporkan Selebgram Satria Mulia ke Polisi
9

Sembuh dari Sakit Gigi, Kuasa Hukum Sebut Teddy Minahasa Sudah Diperiksa 14 Jam di Propam Polri
10

Pelaku Penusukan Bocah SD di Cimahi Diburu, Polisi Sudah Kantongi Identitasnya

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Berita KBB

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini Minggu, 23 Oktober 2022: Anda Biarkan Diri Melakukan Hal Teraneh

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini Minggu, 23 Oktober 2022: Anda Biarkan Diri Melakukan Hal Teraneh

23 Oktober 2022, 02:40 WIB

Sudut Ciamis

Ramalan Zodiak Virgo Hari Ini 23 Oktober 2022: Meyakinkan Pasangan Untuk Berkomitmen Mungkin Sulit

Ramalan Zodiak Virgo Hari Ini 23 Oktober 2022: Meyakinkan Pasangan Untuk Berkomitmen Mungkin Sulit

23 Oktober 2022, 02:32 WIB

Jurnal Sumsel

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari Ini, Minggu 23 Oktober 2022: yang Lajang Harus Hati-hati Jika Bertemu Orang Baru

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari Ini, Minggu 23 Oktober 2022: yang Lajang Harus Hati-hati Jika Bertemu Orang Baru

23 Oktober 2022, 02:30 WIB

Asumsi Sultra

Jadwal Acara TV SCTV Hari Minggu 23 Oktober 2022, Saksikan Kelanjutan Sinetron Cinta Setelah Cinta

Jadwal Acara TV SCTV Hari Minggu 23 Oktober 2022, Saksikan Kelanjutan Sinetron Cinta Setelah Cinta

23 Oktober 2022, 02:25 WIB

Sudut Ciamis

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Hari Ini 23 Oktober 2022: Apresiasi Didapatkan Tidak Terlepas Dari Torehan Prestasi

Ramalan Zodiak Cancer Hari Ini 23 Oktober 2022: Apresiasi Didapatkan Tidak Terlepas Dari Torehan Prestasi

23 Oktober 2022, 02:23 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Minggu 23 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Minggu 23 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

23 Oktober 2022, 02:20 WIB

Asumsi Sultra

Saksikan 2 Ikatan Cinta , Berikut Jadwal Acara TV di RCTI Hari Minggu 23 Oktober 2022

Saksikan 2 Ikatan Cinta , Berikut Jadwal Acara TV di RCTI Hari Minggu 23 Oktober 2022

23 Oktober 2022, 02:18 WIB

Utara Times

Contoh Pidato Sumpah Pemuda 28 Oktober 2022 Singkat, untuk Perlombaan Anak SD

Contoh Pidato Sumpah Pemuda 28 Oktober 2022 Singkat, untuk Perlombaan Anak SD

23 Oktober 2022, 02:15 WIB

Info Temanggung

Yuk Intip Ide Jualan Ayam Geprek Ekonomis Berikut Ini!, Resep Mudah yang Sayang untuk Dilewatkan!

Yuk Intip Ide Jualan Ayam Geprek Ekonomis Berikut Ini!, Resep Mudah yang Sayang untuk Dilewatkan!

23 Oktober 2022, 02:14 WIB

Asumsi Sultra

Erling Haaland Kembali Menggila, Manchester City Bungkam Brighton dengan Skor Telak 3-1

Erling Haaland Kembali Menggila, Manchester City Bungkam Brighton dengan Skor Telak 3-1

23 Oktober 2022, 02:12 WIB

Portal Brebes

Jika Lahir di Mongso Kalima, Orangnya Pendiam dan Pandai Simpan Rahasia, Itu Kata Horoskop Jawa

Jika Lahir di Mongso Kalima, Orangnya Pendiam dan Pandai Simpan Rahasia, Itu Kata Horoskop Jawa

23 Oktober 2022, 02:05 WIB

Utara Times

Serukan Semangat Juang! Puisi Karya Chairil Anwar Ini Cocok untuk Peringatan Sumpah Pemuda

Serukan Semangat Juang! Puisi Karya Chairil Anwar Ini Cocok untuk Peringatan Sumpah Pemuda

23 Oktober 2022, 02:05 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Gitar Forever Loving Jah, Bob Marley dengan Lirik yang Lengkap

Chord Gitar Forever Loving Jah, Bob Marley dengan Lirik yang Lengkap

23 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Jababeka News

Jadwal Siaran Langsung Liga Inggris di SCTV Hari Ini, 23 Oktober 2022 Tottenham Vs Newcastle dan Karnaval SCTV

Jadwal Siaran Langsung Liga Inggris di SCTV Hari Ini, 23 Oktober 2022 Tottenham Vs Newcastle dan Karnaval SCTV

23 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Media Purwodadi

Jadwal Acara Televisi RCTI Minggu, 23 Oktober 2022 : Preman Pensiun, Amanah Wali, Ikatan Cinta

Jadwal Acara Televisi RCTI Minggu, 23 Oktober 2022 : Preman Pensiun, Amanah Wali, Ikatan Cinta

23 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Mata Bandung

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari Ini, Minggu 23 Oktober 2022: Perhatikan Diri Anda

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari Ini, Minggu 23 Oktober 2022: Perhatikan Diri Anda

23 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Chanel Sulsel

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulawesi Selatan Minggu, 23 Oktober 2022, Malam Hari Pare- pare dan Pinrang Hujan Sedang

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulawesi Selatan Minggu, 23 Oktober 2022, Malam Hari Pare- pare dan Pinrang Hujan Sedang

23 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Minggu 23 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Minggu 23 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

23 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Jurnal Sumsel

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini, Minggu 23 Oktober 2022: Waktunya Bangun Koneksi Sebanyak Mungkin

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini, Minggu 23 Oktober 2022: Waktunya Bangun Koneksi Sebanyak Mungkin

23 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Media Magelang

LIVE SCORE Madrid vs Sevilla La Liga Pukul 02.00 WIB Lengkap Link Streaming Online di Sini

LIVE SCORE Madrid vs Sevilla La Liga Pukul 02.00 WIB Lengkap Link Streaming Online di Sini

23 Oktober 2022, 01:57 WIB

Kabar Banten

81 Nama Bayi Laki Laki Islami Jawa Modern Terbaru 2 dan 3 Kata, Bermakna Cerdas, Saleh hingga Pemimpin

81 Nama Bayi Laki Laki Islami Jawa Modern Terbaru 2 dan 3 Kata, Bermakna Cerdas, Saleh hingga Pemimpin

23 Oktober 2022, 01:50 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE Real Madrid vs Sevilla Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE Real Madrid vs Sevilla Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

23 Oktober 2022, 01:50 WIB

Sudut Ciamis

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari Ini 23 Oktober 2022: Perselisihan Merupakan Hal yang Wajar Dalam Suatu Hubungan

Ramalan Zodiak Gemini Hari Ini 23 Oktober 2022: Perselisihan Merupakan Hal yang Wajar Dalam Suatu Hubungan

23 Oktober 2022, 01:47 WIB

Sudut Ciamis

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari Ini 23 Oktober 2022: Integritas Kalian Dipertaruhkan, Kesabaran Kalian Juga Diuji

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari Ini 23 Oktober 2022: Integritas Kalian Dipertaruhkan, Kesabaran Kalian Juga Diuji

23 Oktober 2022, 01:44 WIB

Kabar Besuki

UPDATE Klasemen Sementara Liga Inggris Minggu 23 Oktober 2022: Arsenal Masih Memimpin di Posisi Puncak

UPDATE Klasemen Sementara Liga Inggris Minggu 23 Oktober 2022: Arsenal Masih Memimpin di Posisi Puncak

23 Oktober 2022, 01:39 WIB