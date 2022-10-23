Lirik Lagu BoRdErSz - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

[Verse 1]
She is the life of the party
Don't stick that knife in my body
It's something she always wanted
It's for a good cause, you're doing a good job
[Pre-Chorus]
And we're off where the wind blows
I don't care where we go
Just like the ocean, you change what I see
They don't know what I know
How long I've had to hold
You're like a commotion, all because of me
[Chorus]
So take it off, let's break down all of our walls
Right now, I wanna see it all, oh, oh
I don't wanna cool off, so let's cross the lines we lost
Right now, I wanna see it all, oh, oh
You were right on the border
Give me all of this, give me all of you
No falling in, don't need no proof
[Verse 2]
Beautiful insanity
You're like a movie, change the scene
Taste your sweet profanity
It's all for a good cause, think you're doing a good job
[Pre-Chorus]
They don't know what I know
How long I've had to hold
You're like a commotion, all because of me
[Chorus]
So take it off, let's break down all of our walls
Right now, I wanna see it all, oh, oh
I don't wanna cool off, so let's cross the lines we lost
Right now, I wanna see it all, oh, oh
You were right on the border
Give me all of this, give me all of you
No falling in, don't need no proof
You were right on border
[Bridge]
Give me all of this, give me all of you
No falling in, don't need no proof
Give me all of this, give me all of you
No falling in, don't need no proof
[Chorus]
So take it off, let's break down all of our walls
Right now, I wanna see it all, oh, oh
I don't wanna cool off, so let's cross the lines we lost
Right now, I wanna see it all, oh, oh
You were right on the border
Give me all of this, give me all of you
No falling in, don't need no proof
You were right on the border
Give me all of this, give me all of you
No falling in, don't need no proof
You were right on the border
