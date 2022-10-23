Lirik Lagu BoRdErSz - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu BoRdErSz

[Verse 1]

She is the life of the party

Don't stick that knife in my body

It's something she always wanted

It's for a good cause, you're doing a good job

[Pre-Chorus]

And we're off where the wind blows

I don't care where we go

Just like the ocean, you change what I see

They don't know what I know

How long I've had to hold

You're like a commotion, all because of me

[Chorus]

So take it off, let's break down all of our walls

Right now, I wanna see it all, oh, oh

I don't wanna cool off, so let's cross the lines we lost

Right now, I wanna see it all, oh, oh

You were right on the border

Give me all of this, give me all of you

No falling in, don't need no proof

[Verse 2]

Beautiful insanity

You're like a movie, change the scene

Taste your sweet profanity

It's all for a good cause, think you're doing a good job

[Pre-Chorus]

They don't know what I know

How long I've had to hold

You're like a commotion, all because of me

[Chorus]

So take it off, let's break down all of our walls

Right now, I wanna see it all, oh, oh

I don't wanna cool off, so let's cross the lines we lost

Right now, I wanna see it all, oh, oh

You were right on the border

Give me all of this, give me all of you

No falling in, don't need no proof

You were right on border

[Bridge]

Give me all of this, give me all of you

No falling in, don't need no proof

Give me all of this, give me all of you

No falling in, don't need no proof

[Chorus]

So take it off, let's break down all of our walls

Right now, I wanna see it all, oh, oh

I don't wanna cool off, so let's cross the lines we lost

Right now, I wanna see it all, oh, oh

You were right on the border

Give me all of this, give me all of you

No falling in, don't need no proof

You were right on the border

Give me all of this, give me all of you

No falling in, don't need no proof

You were right on the border