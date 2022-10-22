Lirik Lagu Easy On Me – Adele dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Easy On Me – Adele

There ain't no gold in this river

That I've been washin' my hands in forever

I know there is hope in these waters

But I can't bring myself to swim

When I am drowning in this silence

Baby, let me in

Go easy on me, baby

I was still a child

Didn't get the chance to

Feel the world around me

I had no time to choose

What I chose to do

So go easy on me

There ain't no room for things to change

When we are both so deeply stuck in our ways

You can't deny how hard I have tried

I changed who I was to put you both first

But now I give up

Go easy on me, baby

I was still a child

Didn't get the chance to

Feel the world around me

Had no time to choose

What I chose to do

So go easy on me

I had good intentions

And the highest hopes

But I know right now

That probably doesn't even show

Go easy on me, baby

I was still a child

I didn't get the chance to

Feel the world around me

I had no time to choose

What I chose to do

So go easy on me

Credit

Artis: Adele

Album: 30