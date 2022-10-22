Lirik Lagu She Knows - Ne-Yo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Yeah, uh-huh
Your boy Juicy J
She bad, yeah
In case you didn't know, Juicy that nigga
I keep me two hoes like that nigga Jack Tripper (uh-huh)
I shoot in they face like that boy Reggie Miller
And I kill that pussy like my name Jack the Ripper
Baby, I'm horny and I ain't too proud to beg
Instead, show me the bed
Early morning breakfast and head
And I got Tina, Tasha and Toya, I call 'em the triple threat
All them bitches be soaking wet
This the first night them bitches met
You know, from the moment she turn around
She know, how to back it up and drop it down
She know, she what all the fellas looking at
'Cause they know, soon as her song come on it's a wrap
And she loves the attention
That she get when she moves, yeah
Showin' out with her home girls
Hypnotizing all the dudes, oh
And she knows (she knows, she knows, she knows)
She knows (she knows, she knows, she knows)
She knows (she knows, she knows, she knows)
I know, I know, she knows (she knows, she knows, she knows)
And I know, I know, she knows
She bad, mix of ratchet with the classy, oh
So bad, I just couldn't let her pass me, no
I told her, "Shawty, you so right, but you so wrong"
(So wrong, so wrong, so wrong)
She said, "Daddy, I'll be back after this song"
"Then you takin' me home"
Said I know she loves the attention
That she get when she moves
Showin' out with her home girls
And she got me watching too girl
And she knows (she knows, she knows, she knows)
She knows (she knows, she knows, she knows)
And she knows (she knows, she knows, she knows)
I know, I know, she knows (she knows, she knows, she knows)
Said I know, I know, she knows
