Lirik Lagu She Knows - Ne-Yo dan Fakta di Baliknya

She Knows – Ne-Yo

Yeah, uh-huh

Your boy Juicy J

She bad, yeah

In case you didn't know, Juicy that nigga

I keep me two hoes like that nigga Jack Tripper (uh-huh)

I shoot in they face like that boy Reggie Miller

And I kill that pussy like my name Jack the Ripper

Baby, I'm horny and I ain't too proud to beg

Instead, show me the bed

Early morning breakfast and head

And I got Tina, Tasha and Toya, I call 'em the triple threat

All them bitches be soaking wet

This the first night them bitches met

You know, from the moment she turn around

She know, how to back it up and drop it down

She know, she what all the fellas looking at

'Cause they know, soon as her song come on it's a wrap

And she loves the attention

That she get when she moves, yeah

Showin' out with her home girls

Hypnotizing all the dudes, oh

And she knows (she knows, she knows, she knows)

She knows (she knows, she knows, she knows)

She knows (she knows, she knows, she knows)

I know, I know, she knows (she knows, she knows, she knows)

And I know, I know, she knows

She bad, mix of ratchet with the classy, oh

So bad, I just couldn't let her pass me, no

I told her, "Shawty, you so right, but you so wrong"

(So wrong, so wrong, so wrong)

She said, "Daddy, I'll be back after this song"

"Then you takin' me home"

Said I know she loves the attention

That she get when she moves

Showin' out with her home girls

And she got me watching too girl

And she knows (she knows, she knows, she knows)

She knows (she knows, she knows, she knows)

And she knows (she knows, she knows, she knows)

I know, I know, she knows (she knows, she knows, she knows)

Said I know, I know, she knows