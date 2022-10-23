Lirik Lagu SHE DON’T LOVE ME - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu SHE DON’T LOVE ME

[Verse 1]

I, I need you, I, I don't

I question myself all the time, asking why I don't know

[Pre-Chorus]

It's kinda hard to walk right

When you're walking on my left

With your high heels on and your sexy-ass dress

I see you talking on your phone, phone

Wish I could get you on your own, own

But I've seen you gone over love

[Chorus]

I think I know she don’t love me

That's why I fuck her right

I think I know she don't love me

That's why I fuck her right

[Post-Chorus]

I want you, your body

I want you, your body on top of mine

[Verse 2]

I, I want you, I, I don't

I question myself all the time, asking why I don't know

[Pre-Chorus]

It's kinda hard to walk right

When you're walking on my left

With your high heels on and your sexy-ass dress

I see you talking on your phone, phone

Wish I could get you on your own, own

But I've seen you gone over love

[Chorus]

I think I know she don’t love me

That's why I fuck her right

I think I know she don't love me

That's why I fuck her right

[Post-Chorus]

I want you, your body

I want you, your body on top of mine