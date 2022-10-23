Lirik Lagu SHE DON’T LOVE ME - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu SHE DON’T LOVE ME
[Verse 1]
I, I need you, I, I don't
I question myself all the time, asking why I don't know
[Pre-Chorus]
It's kinda hard to walk right
When you're walking on my left
With your high heels on and your sexy-ass dress
I see you talking on your phone, phone
Wish I could get you on your own, own
But I've seen you gone over love
[Chorus]
I think I know she don’t love me
That's why I fuck her right
I think I know she don't love me
That's why I fuck her right
[Post-Chorus]
I want you, your body
I want you, your body on top of mine
[Verse 2]
I, I want you, I, I don't
I question myself all the time, asking why I don't know
[Pre-Chorus]
It's kinda hard to walk right
When you're walking on my left
With your high heels on and your sexy-ass dress
I see you talking on your phone, phone
Wish I could get you on your own, own
But I've seen you gone over love
[Chorus]
I think I know she don’t love me
That's why I fuck her right
I think I know she don't love me
That's why I fuck her right
[Post-Chorus]
I want you, your body
I want you, your body on top of mine
