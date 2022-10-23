Lirik ​Lagu lUcOzAdE - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu lUcOzAdE
[Verse 1]
I'm sipping pink Lucozade
We're blazing on that new found haze
I'm seeing in the blacks and grays
I'm hoping that the basket sways
Left to right, sit and talk shit all night
Does that make it right for smoke?
Maybe, or am I just seeing shit?
Seeing the pain inside this house of fear
[Bridge]
You don't even wanna know about the things I hear
Quick fix, headlights shine bright, you're the fuckin' deer
I'm just wishing it's ambition that got you your position
You'll be fishing for far too long
You're the bad guy in this movie
And I ain't wrong, I don't breathe the pollution
And the only solution is making shit confusing
[Verse 2]
Ain't about who's winnin' or losin'
It's 'bout the path you're choosin'
Time heals pain and promotes self-soothing
When the scars are gone, you can't see bruising
Wanna take these watches, chains and gold rings
I'm getting caught up in the feelings that they bring
A lack of sanity, losing touch with reality
Smoking too much, it's starting to fog up my clarity
Traveling in the day but you're still looking far to me
[Bridge]
Bulls eye, you the dot to me
Emotions splattered, same pattern, can't even begin to spot 'em
I'm sad about shit that never happened
No lies in my eyes, nothing but truth will leave my mouth
I'm tryna fuckin' scream but the words won't come out
I'm tryna fuckin' scream but the words won't come out
[Verse 3]
She's older, I told her we ain't meant to be
It takes two not three, but I'm here anyway, I hope he's leaving soon
Started not to see the elephant in this room, disguised as your perfume
But the smell of it consumes, it takes all my mind
You can search the world but you will never find
I see everything you've done to me, be there, you run to me
I don't need to pace, I don't need the stamina
If this shit was it, girl, I probably woulda ran from ya
Kept runnin', outwit, 'cause you cunnin'
That outfit 'cause you stunnin', begging 'cause I'm losing mage
Got me feeling some type of way I can't explain
The fuck is going on? I think I got it wrong
When I told you I was over you, or were you under me?
Credit
Artis: ZAYN
Album: Mind of Mine
Tahun: 2016
Genre: Alternative/Indie, R&B/Soul, Pop
Songwriters: Salvador Waviest, James Emerson, Kevin Rains, James Griffin, Chase Wells & ZAYN
