Lirik ​Lagu lUcOzAdE - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik ​Lagu lUcOzAdE

[Verse 1]

I'm sipping pink Lucozade

We're blazing on that new found haze

I'm seeing in the blacks and grays

I'm hoping that the basket sways

Left to right, sit and talk shit all night

Does that make it right for smoke?

Maybe, or am I just seeing shit?

Seeing the pain inside this house of fear

[Bridge]

You don't even wanna know about the things I hear

Quick fix, headlights shine bright, you're the fuckin' deer

I'm just wishing it's ambition that got you your position

You'll be fishing for far too long

You're the bad guy in this movie

And I ain't wrong, I don't breathe the pollution

And the only solution is making shit confusing

[Verse 2]

Ain't about who's winnin' or losin'

It's 'bout the path you're choosin'

Time heals pain and promotes self-soothing

When the scars are gone, you can't see bruising

Wanna take these watches, chains and gold rings

I'm getting caught up in the feelings that they bring

A lack of sanity, losing touch with reality

Smoking too much, it's starting to fog up my clarity

Traveling in the day but you're still looking far to me

[Bridge]

Bulls eye, you the dot to me

Emotions splattered, same pattern, can't even begin to spot 'em

I'm sad about shit that never happened

No lies in my eyes, nothing but truth will leave my mouth

I'm tryna fuckin' scream but the words won't come out

I'm tryna fuckin' scream but the words won't come out

[Verse 3]

She's older, I told her we ain't meant to be

It takes two not three, but I'm here anyway, I hope he's leaving soon

Started not to see the elephant in this room, disguised as your perfume

But the smell of it consumes, it takes all my mind

You can search the world but you will never find

I see everything you've done to me, be there, you run to me

I don't need to pace, I don't need the stamina

If this shit was it, girl, I probably woulda ran from ya

Kept runnin', outwit, 'cause you cunnin'

That outfit 'cause you stunnin', begging 'cause I'm losing mage

Got me feeling some type of way I can't explain

The fuck is going on? I think I got it wrong

When I told you I was over you, or were you under me?

Credit

Artis: ZAYN

Album: Mind of Mine

Tahun: 2016

Genre: Alternative/Indie, R&B/Soul, Pop

Songwriters: Salvador Waviest, James Emerson, Kevin Rains, James Griffin, Chase Wells & ZAYN

