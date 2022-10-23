Lirik Lagu DO SOMETHING GOOD - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu DO SOMETHING GOOD

[Verse 1]

I smoke two joints before I play video games

Then I get 10,000 points

I flew around this planet only yesterday

Because I am an alien

I seen this galaxy and Milky Way

I even watched the sun

I got a J givin' me my light away

Because I don't get drunk

[Chorus]

Let's do something good today, before it's too late

Let's do something good today, before it's too late, this is our day

Let's do something good today, before it's too late

Said let's do something good today, before it's too late, before it's too late

[Verse 2]

Three more joints and I'm still playing video games

Can't even count the points

Play it 'til my fingers bleed

Who said that tomorrow will be guaranteed?

[Chorus]

Let's do something good today, before it's too late

Let's do something good today, before it's too late, this is our day

Let's do something good today, before it's too late

Said let's do something good today, before it's too late, before it's too late

[Bridge]

And then we fly away and we ain't running out of fuel

I'm running off of you, I'm running off of you

And then we fly away and then we fly away and we ain't running out of fuel

I'm running off of you, I'm running off of you and then we fly

[Chorus]

Let's do something good today, before it's too late

Let's do something good today, before it's too late, this is our day

Let's do something good today, before it's too late

Said let's do something good today, before it's too late, before it's too late

Credit

Artis: ZAYN

Album: Mind of Mine

Tahun: 2016

Genre: Alternative/Indie, R&B/Soul, Pop

Songwriters: Harold Lilly, Malay & ZAYN