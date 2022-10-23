Lirik Lagu DO SOMETHING GOOD - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu DO SOMETHING GOOD
[Verse 1]
I smoke two joints before I play video games
Then I get 10,000 points
I flew around this planet only yesterday
Because I am an alien
I seen this galaxy and Milky Way
I even watched the sun
I got a J givin' me my light away
Because I don't get drunk
[Chorus]
Let's do something good today, before it's too late
Let's do something good today, before it's too late, this is our day
Let's do something good today, before it's too late
Said let's do something good today, before it's too late, before it's too late
[Verse 2]
Three more joints and I'm still playing video games
Can't even count the points
Play it 'til my fingers bleed
Who said that tomorrow will be guaranteed?
[Chorus]
Let's do something good today, before it's too late
Let's do something good today, before it's too late, this is our day
Let's do something good today, before it's too late
Said let's do something good today, before it's too late, before it's too late
[Bridge]
And then we fly away and we ain't running out of fuel
I'm running off of you, I'm running off of you
And then we fly away and then we fly away and we ain't running out of fuel
I'm running off of you, I'm running off of you and then we fly
[Chorus]
Let's do something good today, before it's too late
Let's do something good today, before it's too late, this is our day
Let's do something good today, before it's too late
Said let's do something good today, before it's too late, before it's too late
Credit
Artis: ZAYN
Album: Mind of Mine
Tahun: 2016
Genre: Alternative/Indie, R&B/Soul, Pop
Songwriters: Harold Lilly, Malay & ZAYN
