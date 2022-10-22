Lirik Lagu BRIGHT - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu BRIGHT
[Verse 1]
I found my life in between shots and getting high
The cage I was in fell away when she asked me to dance again, yeah
I found my life in between a first kiss and a last goodbye
The dust settled down, now I can see through the crowd
[Pre-Chorus]
I'm loving the colour white
Surrounding your colored eyes
Though she is the kryptonite
She stays in my crib tonight
I light her like dynamite
Load her like gigabyte
Turn out the fucking lights
I wanna see you bright
[Chorus]
I wanna see you bright
I wanna see you bright
I wanna see you bright
I wanna see you
[Verse 2]
For the love in my mind, love for the bass
She likes getting high just for the day
She's different in night, she knows what I say
Free of the flash, dirt on your shoes, I don't know you
[Pre-Chorus]
I'm loving the colour white
Surrounding your colored eyes
Though she is the kryptonite
She stays in my crib tonight
I light her like dynamite
Load her like gigabyte
Turn out the fucking lights
I wanna see you bright
[Chorus]
I wanna see you bright
I wanna see you bright
I wanna see you bright
I wanna see you bright
[Bridge]
I found my life in between shots and getting high
The cage I was in fell away when she asked me to dance again
[Chorus]
I wanna see you bright
I wanna see you bright
I wanna see you bright
I wanna see you bright
I wanna see you bright
I wanna see you bright
I wanna see you bright
I wanna see you
