Lirik Lagu BRIGHT - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu BRIGHT

[Verse 1]

I found my life in between shots and getting high

The cage I was in fell away when she asked me to dance again, yeah

I found my life in between a first kiss and a last goodbye

The dust settled down, now I can see through the crowd

[Pre-Chorus]

I'm loving the colour white

Surrounding your colored eyes

Though she is the kryptonite

She stays in my crib tonight

I light her like dynamite

Load her like gigabyte

Turn out the fucking lights

I wanna see you bright

[Chorus]

I wanna see you bright

I wanna see you bright

I wanna see you bright

I wanna see you

[Verse 2]

For the love in my mind, love for the bass

She likes getting high just for the day

She's different in night, she knows what I say

Free of the flash, dirt on your shoes, I don't know you

[Pre-Chorus]

I'm loving the colour white

Surrounding your colored eyes

Though she is the kryptonite

She stays in my crib tonight

I light her like dynamite

Load her like gigabyte

Turn out the fucking lights

I wanna see you bright

[Chorus]

I wanna see you bright

I wanna see you bright

I wanna see you bright

I wanna see you bright

[Bridge]

I found my life in between shots and getting high

The cage I was in fell away when she asked me to dance again

[Chorus]

I wanna see you bright

I wanna see you bright

I wanna see you bright

I wanna see you bright

I wanna see you bright

I wanna see you bright

I wanna see you bright

I wanna see you