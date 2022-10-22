Lirik Lagu Fallin' - Why Don't We dan Fakta di Baliknya

Fallin' - Why Don't We

Caught in the moment, not even thinkin' twice

Everything's frozen, nothing but you and I

Can't stop my heart from beating

Why do I love this feeling?

Make me a promise, tell me you'll stay with me

If I'm bein' honest, I don't know where this leads

But that's the only question, baby, don't keep me guessin'

Ooh, you are my muse

I feel so reckless

Oh, you're makin' me, makin' me, makin' me give in

Oh, baby, I can feel the rush of adrenaline

I'm not scared to jump if you want to

Let's just fall in love for the hell of it

Maybe, we'll just keep fallin'

I can feel the rush of adrenaline

I'm not scared to jump, 'cause I want you

Let's just fall in love for the hell of it

Maybe, we'll just keep fallin'

When I'm around you, I feel it in my veins

There's something about you that's makin' me go insane

We have a storm to weather, my little sweet surrender

Ooh, you are my muse (you are my muse)

I feel so reckless

Oh, you're makin' me, makin' me, makin' me give in

Oh, baby, I can feel the rush of adrenaline

I'm not scared to jump if you want to

Let's just fall in love for the hell of it

Maybe, we'll just keep fallin'

I can feel the rush of adrenaline

I'm not scared to jump, 'cause I want you

Let's just fall in love for the hell of it

Maybe, we'll just keep fallin'

Fallin' (fallin', fallin', fallin', fallin')

Fallin' (fallin', fallin', fallin', fallin')

Fallin' (fallin', fallin', fallin', fallin')

Ooh, you are my muse

I feel so reckless

Oh, you're makin' me, makin' me

Makin' me, makin' me, makin' me

Makin' me, makin' me give in