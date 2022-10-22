Lirik Lagu Fallin' - Why Don't We dan Fakta di Baliknya

Caught in the moment, not even thinkin' twice
Everything's frozen, nothing but you and I
Can't stop my heart from beating
Why do I love this feeling?
Make me a promise, tell me you'll stay with me
If I'm bein' honest, I don't know where this leads
But that's the only question, baby, don't keep me guessin'
Ooh, you are my muse
I feel so reckless
Oh, you're makin' me, makin' me, makin' me give in
Oh, baby, I can feel the rush of adrenaline
I'm not scared to jump if you want to
Let's just fall in love for the hell of it
Maybe, we'll just keep fallin'
I can feel the rush of adrenaline
I'm not scared to jump, 'cause I want you
Let's just fall in love for the hell of it
Maybe, we'll just keep fallin'
When I'm around you, I feel it in my veins
There's something about you that's makin' me go insane
We have a storm to weather, my little sweet surrender
Ooh, you are my muse (you are my muse)
I feel so reckless
Oh, you're makin' me, makin' me, makin' me give in
Oh, baby, I can feel the rush of adrenaline
I'm not scared to jump if you want to
Let's just fall in love for the hell of it
Maybe, we'll just keep fallin'
I can feel the rush of adrenaline
I'm not scared to jump, 'cause I want you
Let's just fall in love for the hell of it
Maybe, we'll just keep fallin'
Fallin' (fallin', fallin', fallin', fallin')
Fallin' (fallin', fallin', fallin', fallin')
Fallin' (fallin', fallin', fallin', fallin')
Ooh, you are my muse
I feel so reckless
Oh, you're makin' me, makin' me
Makin' me, makin' me, makin' me
Makin' me, makin' me give in
