Lirik Life is Still Going On - NCT DREAM dan Fakta di Baliknya

Life is Still Going On – NCT DREAM

Don't stop the music wae meomchwo isseo

Chumchudeut doraga Life is a party so

Ttaki mwol an haedo Tick tock Tick tock

Life Is Still Going On geujeo heulleoga

Hey DJ Play that song daeum norae

It's like a music box geokjeongeun geumanhae

Oneureun jeulgyeobwa jamsirado

Life Is Still Going On amteun heulleoga

Ya yojeum wae geuri puri jugeo isseo?

Ya eokkae jom pyeora yeopen naega isseo

Insaengiran ge tteutdaero an doeji Uh?

Cham mamiran ge mamdaero an doeji Uh?

That's right

Eoreuni dwaegana bwa

Saneun ge geureonga bwa

Saramdeul da apseo naganeun deuthan

Na honja meomchun deuthan

That's a life

Eojjeol su eomneun deuthan mangnyeonhan buranham

Tell me if you're feeling that

Nado geurae gakkeumssik

Gomin ttawin jamsi deonjyeo nwa

To the sound of the music

Maeumsogui soril deureobwa

Wonhaneun geon do it geunyang do it

