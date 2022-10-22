Lirik Life is Still Going On - NCT DREAM dan Fakta di Baliknya

Life is Still Going On – NCT DREAM
Don't stop the music wae meomchwo isseo
Chumchudeut doraga Life is a party so
Ttaki mwol an haedo Tick tock Tick tock
Life Is Still Going On geujeo heulleoga
Hey DJ Play that song daeum norae
It's like a music box geokjeongeun geumanhae
Oneureun jeulgyeobwa jamsirado
Life Is Still Going On amteun heulleoga
Ya yojeum wae geuri puri jugeo isseo?
Ya eokkae jom pyeora yeopen naega isseo
Insaengiran ge tteutdaero an doeji Uh?
Cham mamiran ge mamdaero an doeji Uh?
That's right
Eoreuni dwaegana bwa
Saneun ge geureonga bwa
Saramdeul da apseo naganeun deuthan
Na honja meomchun deuthan
That's a life
Eojjeol su eomneun deuthan mangnyeonhan buranham
Tell me if you're feeling that
Nado geurae gakkeumssik
Gomin ttawin jamsi deonjyeo nwa
To the sound of the music
Maeumsogui soril deureobwa
Wonhaneun geon do it geunyang do it
Don't stop the music wae meomchwo isseo
Chumchudeut doraga Life is a party so
Ttaki mwol an haedo Tick tock Tick tock
Life Is Still Going On geujeo heulleoga
Hey DJ Play that song daeum norae
It's like a music box geokjeongeun geumanhae
Oneureun jeulgyeobwa jamsirado
Life Is Still Going On amteun heulleoga
