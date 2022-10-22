Lirik Lagu Walk The Line – Iggy Azalea dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Walk The Line – Iggy Azalea

Yeah we don't wanna do anything to scare your children

That's the last thing we wanna do

We don't wanna scare anybody

Never said it was fair, but still I never knew fear

Not in a million years could you tell me that I'd be here

I just hopped off that lear, my life on another tier

Lifting glasses for cheers, keep that hating out my ear

From country living to country skipping, this would drive you crazy

Check the rate that they pay me, a giant could never slay me

Money never a maybe, but never forgot my roots

I heard that the top is lonely, I wonder if it's the truth

So I'm just climbing, paid off rhyming, now I'm shining, could be blinding

Ain't too much real left but right here is where you could find it

This that new classic, ain't this what you needed?

I'm what amazing look like, now recognize it when you see it

Not where I wanna be, but I'm far from home

Just tryna make it on my own

And unless destiny calls, I don't answer phones

This is the line and I walk alone

Ain't no going back now

Don't know where I'm at now

Ain't no going back now

This is the line and I walk alone

I've been counted out, I've been stepped on

I was wide awake and got slept on

I had everything and then lost it

Worked my a-s off, I'm exhausted

All this talking about me, just talk about me

I'm here now, they can't walk around me

I'm dedicated, flow elevated

Tell every hater hope you never play it, said I'll never make it

I'm celebrating and I'm never quitting, no resignation

I took desperate measures out of desperation

I'm the fresh face with no expiration

I know pressure make diamonds so I threw 'em off in this chain

And when it's all on the line, I'm who you want in the game

Cause I'm gon' get it and that's for sure

Can't be like y'all, that's a no-go

International while y'all local, got this locked up just like po-po

Every beat get ate, that's ocho

Won't lose, oh, no, that's Yoko

Been up and down like low lows

Still make my own on my solo

Had to be here to believe it

Think like winners to perceive it

Had to let you know that I mean it

If I speak it and say keep it

This flow, that's genius

Just think about it, what I think about it?

If I didn't live it, won't ink about it

Married to the money, put a ring around it, what?

Not where I wanna be, but I'm far from home

Just tryna make it on my own

And unless destiny calls, I don't answer phones

This is the line and I walk alone

Ain't no going back now

Don't know where I'm at now

Ain't no going back now

This is the line and I walk alone

And everything ain't the way I planned it

But when the smoke clears, I'm the last standing

This lifestyle can be so demanding

But I take off like a plane and ain't never landing

Not where I wanna be, but I'm far from home

Just tryna make it on my own

And unless destiny calls, I don't answer phones

This is the line and I walk alone

Ain't no going back now

Don't know where I'm at now

Ain't no going back now

This is the line and I walk alone

Ain't no going back now

Ain't no going back now

This is the line and I walk alone