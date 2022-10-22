Lirik Lagu Walk The Line – Iggy Azalea dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Walk The Line – Iggy Azalea
Yeah we don't wanna do anything to scare your children
That's the last thing we wanna do
We don't wanna scare anybody
Never said it was fair, but still I never knew fear
Not in a million years could you tell me that I'd be here
I just hopped off that lear, my life on another tier
Lifting glasses for cheers, keep that hating out my ear
From country living to country skipping, this would drive you crazy
Check the rate that they pay me, a giant could never slay me
Money never a maybe, but never forgot my roots
I heard that the top is lonely, I wonder if it's the truth
So I'm just climbing, paid off rhyming, now I'm shining, could be blinding
Ain't too much real left but right here is where you could find it
This that new classic, ain't this what you needed?
I'm what amazing look like, now recognize it when you see it
Not where I wanna be, but I'm far from home
Just tryna make it on my own
And unless destiny calls, I don't answer phones
This is the line and I walk alone
Ain't no going back now
Don't know where I'm at now
Ain't no going back now
This is the line and I walk alone
I've been counted out, I've been stepped on
I was wide awake and got slept on
I had everything and then lost it
Worked my a-s off, I'm exhausted
All this talking about me, just talk about me
I'm here now, they can't walk around me
I'm dedicated, flow elevated
Tell every hater hope you never play it, said I'll never make it
I'm celebrating and I'm never quitting, no resignation
I took desperate measures out of desperation
I'm the fresh face with no expiration
I know pressure make diamonds so I threw 'em off in this chain
And when it's all on the line, I'm who you want in the game
Cause I'm gon' get it and that's for sure
Can't be like y'all, that's a no-go
International while y'all local, got this locked up just like po-po
Every beat get ate, that's ocho
Won't lose, oh, no, that's Yoko
Been up and down like low lows
Still make my own on my solo
Had to be here to believe it
Think like winners to perceive it
Had to let you know that I mean it
If I speak it and say keep it
This flow, that's genius
Just think about it, what I think about it?
If I didn't live it, won't ink about it
Married to the money, put a ring around it, what?
Not where I wanna be, but I'm far from home
Just tryna make it on my own
And unless destiny calls, I don't answer phones
This is the line and I walk alone
Ain't no going back now
Don't know where I'm at now
Ain't no going back now
This is the line and I walk alone
And everything ain't the way I planned it
But when the smoke clears, I'm the last standing
This lifestyle can be so demanding
But I take off like a plane and ain't never landing
Not where I wanna be, but I'm far from home
Just tryna make it on my own
And unless destiny calls, I don't answer phones
This is the line and I walk alone
Ain't no going back now
Don't know where I'm at now
Ain't no going back now
This is the line and I walk alone
Ain't no going back now
Ain't no going back now
This is the line and I walk alone
Artikel Pilihan