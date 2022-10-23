Lirik Lagu River Road - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu River Road

[Chorus]

We don't define each other

Stand on your own, be a pillar

Lay on my pillow

Ain't fairly new to each other

Call you my lover, drinks to my liver

I cried now a river full of tears

[Post-Chorus]

Don't you ever hope for something else?

Don't you ever hope for something else?

[Verse]

Breeze outside my window turned to color

Know that I will see the sun again

Leaves have turned into a tint of orange

Answers that will lie inside myself

[Pre-Chorus]

What will I leave behind mе?

Where will I choose to go?

To tеll the truth, I'm tired of falling

When I'm floating, I'm closer to you

[Chorus]

We can't control all the outcomes

Let go of the reins, ride the rhythm

Doubled my vision

Ain't fairly new to this feeling

Searchin' for meaning, still don't believe it

Stopped at the ceiling, all these years

[Post-Chorus]

Lightly floating ecstasy

Don't you ever hope for something else?

[Verse]

Breeze outside my window turned to color

Know that I will see the sun again

Leaves have turned into a tint of orange

Answers that will lie inside myself

[Pre-Chorus]

What will I leave behind me?

Where will I choose to go?

To tell the truth, I'm tired of falling

When I'm floating, I'm closer to you