Lirik Lagu River Road - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

[Chorus]
We don't define each other
Stand on your own, be a pillar
Lay on my pillow
Ain't fairly new to each other
Call you my lover, drinks to my liver
I cried now a river full of tears
[Post-Chorus]
Don't you ever hope for something else?
Don't you ever hope for something else?
[Verse]
Breeze outside my window turned to color
Know that I will see the sun again
Leaves have turned into a tint of orange
Answers that will lie inside myself
[Pre-Chorus]
What will I leave behind mе?
Where will I choose to go?
To tеll the truth, I'm tired of falling
When I'm floating, I'm closer to you
[Chorus]
We can't control all the outcomes
Let go of the reins, ride the rhythm
Doubled my vision
Ain't fairly new to this feeling
Searchin' for meaning, still don't believe it
Stopped at the ceiling, all these years
[Post-Chorus]
Lightly floating ecstasy
Don't you ever hope for something else?
[Verse]
Breeze outside my window turned to color
Know that I will see the sun again
Leaves have turned into a tint of orange
Answers that will lie inside myself
[Pre-Chorus]
What will I leave behind me?
Where will I choose to go?
To tell the truth, I'm tired of falling
When I'm floating, I'm closer to you
