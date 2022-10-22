Lirik Lagu Right as Rain – Adele dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Right as Rain – Adele

Who wants to be right as rain

It's better when something is wrong

You get excitement in your bones

And everything you do's a game

When night comes and you're on your own

You can say I chose to be alone

Who want to be right as rain

It's harder when you're on top

'Cause when hard work don't pay off

And I'm tired, there ain't

No room in my bed

As far as I'm concerned

So wipe that dirty smile off

We won't be making up

I've cried my heart out

And now I've had enough of love

Who wants to be riding high

When you'll just crumble back on down

You give up everything you are

And even then you don't get far

They make believe that everything

Is exactly what it seems

But at least when you're at your worst

You know how to feel things

See when hard work don't pay off

And I'm tired, there ain't

No room in my bed

As far as I'm concerned

So wipe that dirty smile off

We won't be making up

I've cried my heart out

And now I've had enough of love

Go ahead and steal my heart

To make me cry again

'Cause it will never hurt

As much as it did then

When we were both right

And no one had blame

But now I give up

On this endless game

'Cause who wants to be right as rain

It's better when something is wrong

I get excitement in my bones

Even though everything's a strain

When night comes and I'm on my own

You should know I chose to be alone

So who wants to be right as rain

It's harder when you're on top

'Cause when hard work don't pay off

And I'm tired, there ain't

No room in my bed

As far as I'm concerned

So wipe that dirty smile off

We won't be making up

I've cried my heart out

And now I've had enough of...

No room in my bed

As far as I'm concerned

So wipe that dirty smile off

We won't be making up

I've cried my heart out

And now I've had enough of love

