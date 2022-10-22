Lirik Lagu Right as Rain – Adele dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Right as Rain – Adele
Who wants to be right as rain
It's better when something is wrong
You get excitement in your bones
And everything you do's a game
When night comes and you're on your own
You can say I chose to be alone
Who want to be right as rain
It's harder when you're on top
'Cause when hard work don't pay off
And I'm tired, there ain't
No room in my bed
As far as I'm concerned
So wipe that dirty smile off
We won't be making up
I've cried my heart out
And now I've had enough of love
Who wants to be riding high
When you'll just crumble back on down
You give up everything you are
And even then you don't get far
They make believe that everything
Is exactly what it seems
But at least when you're at your worst
You know how to feel things
See when hard work don't pay off
And I'm tired, there ain't
No room in my bed
As far as I'm concerned
So wipe that dirty smile off
We won't be making up
I've cried my heart out
And now I've had enough of love
Go ahead and steal my heart
To make me cry again
'Cause it will never hurt
As much as it did then
When we were both right
And no one had blame
But now I give up
On this endless game
'Cause who wants to be right as rain
It's better when something is wrong
I get excitement in my bones
Even though everything's a strain
When night comes and I'm on my own
You should know I chose to be alone
So who wants to be right as rain
It's harder when you're on top
'Cause when hard work don't pay off
And I'm tired, there ain't
No room in my bed
As far as I'm concerned
So wipe that dirty smile off
We won't be making up
I've cried my heart out
And now I've had enough of...
No room in my bed
As far as I'm concerned
So wipe that dirty smile off
We won't be making up
I've cried my heart out
And now I've had enough of love
