Lirik Lagu One Last Time – Ariana Grande dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu One Last Time – Ariana Grande
I was a liar
I gave in to the fire
I know I should've fought it
At least I'm being honest
Feel like a failure
'Cause I know that I failed you
I should've done you better
'Cause you don't want a liar
And I know, and I know, and I know
She gives you everything
But, boy, I couldn't give it to you
And I know, and I know, and I know
That you got everything
But I got nothing here without you
So one last time
I need to be the one who takes you home
One more time
I promise, after that, I'll let you go
Baby, I don't care if you got her in your heart
All I really care is you wake up in my arms
One last time
I need to be the one who takes you home
I don't deserve it
I know I don't deserve it
But stay with me a minute
I swear I'll make it worth it
Can't you forgive me?
At least just temporarily
I know that this is my fault
I should've been more careful
And I know, and I know, and I know
She gives you everything
But, boy, I couldn't give it to you
And I know, and I know, and I know
That you got everything
But I got nothing here without you, baby
So one last time
I need to be the one who takes you home
One more time
I promise, after that I'll let you go
Baby, I don't care if you got her in your heart
All I really care is you wake up in my arms
One last time
I need to be the one who takes you home (la li he)
I know I should've fought it
At least I'm being honest (yeah)
But stay with me a minute
I swear I'll make it worth it, babe
'Cause I don't wanna be without you
(Oh)
So one last time
I need to be the one who takes you home (takes you home, babe)
One more time
I promise, after that I'll let you go
Baby, I don't care if you got her in your heart (babe)
All I really care is you wake up in my arms (wake up in my arms)
One last time
I need to be the one who takes you home (yeah)
One last time
I need to be the one who takes you home
