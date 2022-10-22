Lirik Lagu One Last Time – Ariana Grande dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu One Last Time – Ariana Grande

I was a liar

I gave in to the fire

I know I should've fought it

At least I'm being honest

Feel like a failure

'Cause I know that I failed you

I should've done you better

'Cause you don't want a liar

And I know, and I know, and I know

She gives you everything

But, boy, I couldn't give it to you

And I know, and I know, and I know

That you got everything

But I got nothing here without you

So one last time

I need to be the one who takes you home

One more time

I promise, after that, I'll let you go

Baby, I don't care if you got her in your heart

All I really care is you wake up in my arms

One last time

I need to be the one who takes you home

I don't deserve it

I know I don't deserve it

But stay with me a minute

I swear I'll make it worth it

Can't you forgive me?

At least just temporarily

I know that this is my fault

I should've been more careful

And I know, and I know, and I know

She gives you everything

But, boy, I couldn't give it to you

And I know, and I know, and I know

That you got everything

But I got nothing here without you, baby

So one last time

I need to be the one who takes you home

One more time

I promise, after that I'll let you go

Baby, I don't care if you got her in your heart

All I really care is you wake up in my arms

One last time

I need to be the one who takes you home (la li he)

I know I should've fought it

At least I'm being honest (yeah)

But stay with me a minute

I swear I'll make it worth it, babe

'Cause I don't wanna be without you

(Oh)

So one last time

I need to be the one who takes you home (takes you home, babe)

One more time

I promise, after that I'll let you go

Baby, I don't care if you got her in your heart (babe)

All I really care is you wake up in my arms (wake up in my arms)

One last time

I need to be the one who takes you home (yeah)

One last time

I need to be the one who takes you home