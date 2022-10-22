Lirik Lagu Beatbox - NCT DREAM dan Fakta di Baliknya

Baenneun sungan heartbeat, bum, bum, bum
Cool kid daun kick on the drum, drum, drum
Sugar pop, I got some, some, some (Hoo)
Momi baneunghae like a morning call
Oh, mwol hadeun dallajigil wonhamyeon
Gaman gidariji malgo
Himkkeot sori naejilleo
Dance the, dance the, dance, dance
Tto han beon sesangeul heundeureo bolge, woo
Watch me
Ooh, 24/7 ajik bujokae
Deullini?
Hamkke inneun maeil put it on replay
Yeah, michyeobeoril hap mandeureo (Yeah, yeah)
Make a beatbox box teoteuryeo (Yeah, yeah)
Moilsurok wanbyeokan gunghap
Everywhere I go bring the beatbox
Yeah, jigeum ollata uri flow (Yeah, yeah)
Make a beatbox box teoteuryeo (Yeah, yeah)
Nae moksori jachega eumak
Everywhere I go bring the beatbox
Boom, chicka-boom, chicka-chicka
Boom-boom, chicka-boom, chicka-boom
Everywhere I go bring the beatbox
Boom, chicka-boom, chicka-chicka
Boom-boom, chicka-boom, chicka-boom
Everywhere I go bring the beatbox
Jangnan eomneun jangdan, boom, boom, boom
Matbomyeon jungdokdoel geol, yum, yum, yum
Neoui meoritsoge ring, ring, ring ullyeo
Ttara hago sipge dwae geunyang listen up
Ibe buteo like a snack
Dasi repeat doeneun trap
I rideum make it pop like soda
Yeah, gwie pop like soda
Yeah, cheoeum neukkineun new flavor
Watch me (Ooh, just watch me)
Nal ttaraomyeon dwae (huhoe anke)
Eodil gado i rideumeun gyesok replay, hoo!
Yeah, michyeobeoril hap mandeureo (Yeah, yeah)
Make a beatbox box teoteuryeo (Yeah, yeah)
Moilsurok wanbyeokan gunghap
Everywhere I go bring the beatbox
Boom, chicka-boom, chicka-chicka
Boom-boom, chicka-boom, chicka-boom
Everywhere I go bring the beatbox
Boom, chicka-boom, chicka-chicka
Boom-boom, chicka-boom, chicka-boom
Everywhere I go bring the beatbox (Box, box)
