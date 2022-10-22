Lirik Lagu Beatbox - NCT DREAM dan Fakta di Baliknya

Beatbox – NCT DREAM

Baenneun sungan heartbeat, bum, bum, bum

Cool kid daun kick on the drum, drum, drum

Sugar pop, I got some, some, some (Hoo)

Momi baneunghae like a morning call

Oh, mwol hadeun dallajigil wonhamyeon

Gaman gidariji malgo

Himkkeot sori naejilleo

Dance the, dance the, dance, dance

Tto han beon sesangeul heundeureo bolge, woo

Watch me

Ooh, 24/7 ajik bujokae

Deullini?

Hamkke inneun maeil put it on replay

Yeah, michyeobeoril hap mandeureo (Yeah, yeah)

Make a beatbox box teoteuryeo (Yeah, yeah)

Moilsurok wanbyeokan gunghap

Everywhere I go bring the beatbox

Yeah, jigeum ollata uri flow (Yeah, yeah)

Make a beatbox box teoteuryeo (Yeah, yeah)

Nae moksori jachega eumak

Everywhere I go bring the beatbox

Boom, chicka-boom, chicka-chicka

Boom-boom, chicka-boom, chicka-boom

Everywhere I go bring the beatbox

Boom, chicka-boom, chicka-chicka

Boom-boom, chicka-boom, chicka-boom

Everywhere I go bring the beatbox

Jangnan eomneun jangdan, boom, boom, boom

Matbomyeon jungdokdoel geol, yum, yum, yum

Neoui meoritsoge ring, ring, ring ullyeo

Ttara hago sipge dwae geunyang listen up

Ibe buteo like a snack

Dasi repeat doeneun trap

I rideum make it pop like soda

Yeah, gwie pop like soda

Yeah, cheoeum neukkineun new flavor

Watch me (Ooh, just watch me)

Nal ttaraomyeon dwae (huhoe anke)

Eodil gado i rideumeun gyesok replay, hoo!

Yeah, michyeobeoril hap mandeureo (Yeah, yeah)

Make a beatbox box teoteuryeo (Yeah, yeah)

Moilsurok wanbyeokan gunghap

Everywhere I go bring the beatbox

Boom, chicka-boom, chicka-chicka

Boom-boom, chicka-boom, chicka-boom

Everywhere I go bring the beatbox

Boom, chicka-boom, chicka-chicka

Boom-boom, chicka-boom, chicka-boom

Everywhere I go bring the beatbox (Box, box)