Lirik Lagu Unf*ckwitable - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Unf*ckwitable

[Intro]

I'm unf*ckwithable

In a world of my own

That’s why my shoulder's so cold

I'm unf*ckwithable

[Verse 1]

So tired of fake friends and fake love, you know

No time for no lie and I’m here to show

I found a way higher

Me is all I need to be inspired

My vibe and my life are all my design

Your sentiment's irrelevant

'Cause I get down and up again

'Cause I had the time of my life

[Chorus]

I'm just unf*ckwithable

In a world of my own

That's why my shoulder's so cold

I'm unf*ckwithable

[Bridge]

Can’t nobody take me home

Yeah, I’m worth my weight in gold

Forget whatever you've been told

I am unf*ckwithable, unf*ckwithable

[Verse 2]

They all said I wouldn’t do sh*t

Now they all about my new sh*t

Thinkin' we were always cool when

I was never even all on your mind

Happens all the time

You probably thought

I couldn't turn water to wine

Water to wine, happens all the time

[Chorus]

I'm unf*ckwithable

In a world of my own

That’s why my shoulder's so cold

I'm unf*ckwithable

Credit

Artis: ZAYN

Album: Nobody Is Listening

Tahun: 2021

Genre: R&B/Soul, Pop

Songwriters: ZAYN, Kaydence, Samik Ganguly, Reuben "Redbuttonz" Hernandez, Rickie Tice, Dan Hening, Nikki Flores