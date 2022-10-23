Lirik Lagu Unf*ckwitable - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Unf*ckwitable
[Intro]
I'm unf*ckwithable
In a world of my own
That’s why my shoulder's so cold
I'm unf*ckwithable
[Verse 1]
So tired of fake friends and fake love, you know
No time for no lie and I’m here to show
I found a way higher
Me is all I need to be inspired
My vibe and my life are all my design
Your sentiment's irrelevant
'Cause I get down and up again
'Cause I had the time of my life
[Chorus]
I'm just unf*ckwithable
In a world of my own
That's why my shoulder's so cold
I'm unf*ckwithable
[Bridge]
Can’t nobody take me home
Yeah, I’m worth my weight in gold
Forget whatever you've been told
I am unf*ckwithable, unf*ckwithable
[Verse 2]
They all said I wouldn’t do sh*t
Now they all about my new sh*t
Thinkin' we were always cool when
I was never even all on your mind
Happens all the time
You probably thought
I couldn't turn water to wine
Water to wine, happens all the time
[Chorus]
I'm unf*ckwithable
In a world of my own
That’s why my shoulder's so cold
I'm unf*ckwithable
Credit
Artis: ZAYN
Album: Nobody Is Listening
Tahun: 2021
Genre: R&B/Soul, Pop
Songwriters: ZAYN, Kaydence, Samik Ganguly, Reuben "Redbuttonz" Hernandez, Rickie Tice, Dan Hening, Nikki Flores
