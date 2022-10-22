Lirik Lagu Not Ur Friend – Jeremy Zucker dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Not Ur Friend – Jeremy Zucker
Yeah, tomorrow is your birthday
I thought it was last Thursday, girl
We know you love a party
Go celebrate and I'll be
On my way to distant shores
If you weren't so insecure
You'd learn to close each open door for me
For me, oh babe...
Hang up, if you ever think of calling
Me up, not afraid to say it darling
Sorry, I'm not sorry if it hurts
I don't mean to make it worse
I've decided that I'm not your fucking friend
Right now, there's not much that we agree on
Sit down, if you need someone to lean on
Honest, if I'm coming to your place, it's to say it to your face
I've decided that I'm not your fucking friend
I think you might be okay
Could care less what your friends say
Well, I'd rather sit in silence
Than be here while you're crying
Darling watch me disappear
Ignorance is bliss I hear and
I have always been sincere to you
Oh babe
Hang up, if you ever think of calling
Me up, not afraid to say it darling
Sorry, I'm not sorry if it hurts
I don't mean to make it worse
I've decided that I'm not your fucking friend
Right now, there's not much that we agree on
Sit down, if you need someone to lean on
Honest, if I'm coming to your place, it's to say it to your face
I've decided that I'm not your fucking friend
I've decided that I'm not your fucking friend
I've decided that I'm not your fucking friend
Hang up, if you ever think of calling
Me up, not afraid to say it darling
Sorry, I'm not sorry if it hurts
I don't mean to make it worse
I've decided that I'm not your fucking friend
Right now, there's not much that we agree on
Sit down, if you need someone to lean on
Honest, if I'm coming to your place, it's to say it to your face
I've decided that I'm not your fucking friend
I've decided that I'm not your fucking friend
I've decided that I'm not your fucking friend
