Lirik Lagu Not Ur Friend – Jeremy Zucker dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Not Ur Friend – Jeremy Zucker

Yeah, tomorrow is your birthday

I thought it was last Thursday, girl

We know you love a party

Go celebrate and I'll be

On my way to distant shores

If you weren't so insecure

You'd learn to close each open door for me

For me, oh babe...

Hang up, if you ever think of calling

Me up, not afraid to say it darling

Sorry, I'm not sorry if it hurts

I don't mean to make it worse

I've decided that I'm not your fucking friend

Right now, there's not much that we agree on

Sit down, if you need someone to lean on

Honest, if I'm coming to your place, it's to say it to your face

I've decided that I'm not your fucking friend

I think you might be okay

Could care less what your friends say

Well, I'd rather sit in silence

Than be here while you're crying

Darling watch me disappear

Ignorance is bliss I hear and

I have always been sincere to you

Oh babe

Hang up, if you ever think of calling

Me up, not afraid to say it darling

Sorry, I'm not sorry if it hurts

I don't mean to make it worse

I've decided that I'm not your fucking friend

Right now, there's not much that we agree on

Sit down, if you need someone to lean on

Honest, if I'm coming to your place, it's to say it to your face

I've decided that I'm not your fucking friend

I've decided that I'm not your fucking friend

I've decided that I'm not your fucking friend

Hang up, if you ever think of calling

Me up, not afraid to say it darling

Sorry, I'm not sorry if it hurts

I don't mean to make it worse

I've decided that I'm not your fucking friend

Right now, there's not much that we agree on

Sit down, if you need someone to lean on

Honest, if I'm coming to your place, it's to say it to your face

I've decided that I'm not your fucking friend

I've decided that I'm not your fucking friend

I've decided that I'm not your fucking friend

Credits