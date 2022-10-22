Lirik Lagu Love I’m Given - Ellie Goulding dan Fakta di Baliknya

Love I’m Given - Ellie Goulding

I'm alive

I know my heart is beating, but my head's in the sky

I found a different meaning since you came in my life

Now all of time is standing still, shining so bright

Deer in headlights

I know I did wrong

I used to think that I was so invincible

I tore myself to pieces, had to put on a show

You put me back together and it feels like home

It feels like home

And I'm trying to make the most of my mistakes

If you were me, I know you'd do the same thing

But some things in my past I cannot change

But I can change

And maybe I'm paying for the things I've done

And maybe I'm paying for the ones I've hurt

But I feel a change in the love I'm given

I'm turning the page on my indecision

And maybe you'll stay if I overcome

The highs and the lows and the rising sun

But I feel a change in the love I'm given

I'm turning the page now, am I forgiven?

I'm still on fire

From all the times I tried to climb higher and higher

But you put me in the the water, now I drown in desire

For all the things you made me feel, you make me feel better

You make me feel better, oh

And I'm trying to make the most of my mistakes

If you were me, I know you'd do the same thing

But some things in my past I cannot change

But I can change

And maybe I'm paying for the things I've done

And maybe I'm paying for the ones I've hurt

But I feel a change in the love I'm given

I'm turning the page on my indecision

And maybe you'll stay if I overcome

The highs and the lows and the rising sun

But I feel a change in the love I'm given

I'm turning the page now, am I forgiven?

Yeah, I feel a change in the love I'm given (Change)

Yeah, I feel a change in the love I'm given (Change)

Yeah, I feel a change in the love I'm given (Change)

Yeah, I feel a change in the love I'm given (Change)