Lirik Lagu Love I’m Given - Ellie Goulding dan Fakta di Baliknya

Love I’m Given - Ellie Goulding
I'm alive
I know my heart is beating, but my head's in the sky
I found a different meaning since you came in my life
Now all of time is standing still, shining so bright
Deer in headlights
I know I did wrong
I used to think that I was so invincible
I tore myself to pieces, had to put on a show
You put me back together and it feels like home
It feels like home
And I'm trying to make the most of my mistakes
If you were me, I know you'd do the same thing
But some things in my past I cannot change
But I can change
And maybe I'm paying for the things I've done
And maybe I'm paying for the ones I've hurt
But I feel a change in the love I'm given
I'm turning the page on my indecision
And maybe you'll stay if I overcome
The highs and the lows and the rising sun
But I feel a change in the love I'm given
I'm turning the page now, am I forgiven?
I'm still on fire
From all the times I tried to climb higher and higher
But you put me in the the water, now I drown in desire
For all the things you made me feel, you make me feel better
You make me feel better, oh
And I'm trying to make the most of my mistakes
If you were me, I know you'd do the same thing
But some things in my past I cannot change
But I can change
And maybe I'm paying for the things I've done
And maybe I'm paying for the ones I've hurt
But I feel a change in the love I'm given
I'm turning the page on my indecision
And maybe you'll stay if I overcome
The highs and the lows and the rising sun
But I feel a change in the love I'm given
I'm turning the page now, am I forgiven?
Yeah, I feel a change in the love I'm given (Change)
Yeah, I feel a change in the love I'm given (Change)
Yeah, I feel a change in the love I'm given (Change)
Yeah, I feel a change in the love I'm given (Change)
Artikel Pilihan