Lirik Lagu Maple Syrup Tears – Huron John dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Maple Syrup Tears – Huron John
Goodbye, John
(Yeah)
I only ever think of you (you, you)
Yeah, like (you, you)
People hate me when I get mood swings
But people lately really been losing (losing)
So I move on
If I'm allowed (ha ha)
People hate me when I'm unstable
Because I let emotion sit at the table
And people hate me when I'm a bad friend
Because you never know if I'm gonna be mad when
You really gotta tell me if we'll be separate
Because I'm feeling weird, how we finally left it (you)
I really can't take when you ignore me
Because I see your username is viewing my story (story)
But I love a good cry in the shower
Like I love a quick good flight into outer space
'Cause I only ever travel in one direction
If I am allowed to be myself
Yeah
Ha ha
Yeah
People hate me when I get mood swings
But people lately really been losing (losing)
So I move on
If I'm allowed
I only ever travel in one direction
I never, ever wanna look in the mirror
I only ever think of you when I mention
What does keep me insane in this life?
Yeah, I hate getting dirt on my white knights (I only ever, you, you)
Us together, it don't feel right (you, you)
(I only ever think of you, you, you)
(In this life, in this, you, you)
She dumped me over breakfast (do, do, do)
I was cryin' maple syrup tears (do, do, do, do, do)
(Do, do, do, do, do)
