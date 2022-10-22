Lirik Lagu Maple Syrup Tears – Huron John dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Maple Syrup Tears – Huron John

Goodbye, John

(Yeah)

I only ever think of you (you, you)

Yeah, like (you, you)

People hate me when I get mood swings

But people lately really been losing (losing)

So I move on

If I'm allowed (ha ha)

People hate me when I'm unstable

Because I let emotion sit at the table

And people hate me when I'm a bad friend

Because you never know if I'm gonna be mad when

You really gotta tell me if we'll be separate

Because I'm feeling weird, how we finally left it (you)

I really can't take when you ignore me

Because I see your username is viewing my story (story)

But I love a good cry in the shower

Like I love a quick good flight into outer space

'Cause I only ever travel in one direction

If I am allowed to be myself

Yeah

Ha ha

Yeah

People hate me when I get mood swings

But people lately really been losing (losing)

So I move on

If I'm allowed

I only ever travel in one direction

I never, ever wanna look in the mirror

I only ever think of you when I mention

What does keep me insane in this life?

Yeah, I hate getting dirt on my white knights (I only ever, you, you)

Us together, it don't feel right (you, you)

(I only ever think of you, you, you)

(In this life, in this, you, you)

She dumped me over breakfast (do, do, do)

I was cryin' maple syrup tears (do, do, do, do, do)

(Do, do, do, do, do)