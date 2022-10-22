Lirik Don’t Go Away - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Don’t Go Away - The Zombies
Day comes, sun comes
Climbs the other side of the hill
Daylight and the new light
Comes climbing up the hill
Don't go away
Don't take your love with the night
Don't go away
With the night, please stay
Through the night I can feel you love me
I know I believe it
I want to hold you tight
While the warmth of the night surrounds us
I want night to last forever
I know you'll go
When the first light
Of the day comes into sight
You'll go from me
Through the night you'll temper my feeling
Hold me to you
I know you love me real
But the day I can't feel so sure
I want the night to last forever
I know you'll go
When the first light
Of the day comes into sight
You'll go from me
Day comes, sun comes
Climbs the other side of the hill
Daylight and the new light
Comes climbing up the hill
Don't go away
Don't take your love with the night
Don't go away
With the night, please stay
Don't go away
Don't go away
Don't go away
Don't go away
