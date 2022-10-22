Lirik Don’t Go Away - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Don’t Go Away - The Zombies

Day comes, sun comes

Climbs the other side of the hill

Daylight and the new light

Comes climbing up the hill

Don't go away

Don't take your love with the night

Don't go away

With the night, please stay

Through the night I can feel you love me

I know I believe it

I want to hold you tight

While the warmth of the night surrounds us

I want night to last forever

I know you'll go

When the first light

Of the day comes into sight

You'll go from me

Through the night you'll temper my feeling

Hold me to you

I know you love me real

But the day I can't feel so sure

I want the night to last forever

I know you'll go

When the first light

Of the day comes into sight

You'll go from me

Day comes, sun comes

Climbs the other side of the hill

Daylight and the new light

Comes climbing up the hill

Don't go away

Don't take your love with the night

Don't go away

With the night, please stay

Don't go away

Don't go away

Don't go away

Don't go away