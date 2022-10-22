Lirik Lagu In The Air – VICTON dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu In The Air – VICTON
Yeah
Already know what it is ya
Ay bae hands up in the air
Maeil millieon songs on the floor
Yeogil jigyeobwa urin neom dalla
Naega saljjak groove tamyeon
Modu sumjugyeo bichuji spotlight
Jeonbu naman chyeodaboneun geol
Meori son balkkeutkkaji looks good
Bangshimhago chyeodaboda
(Uh) chulguneun eopseulgeol no way
Yeah, bollyumeul nopyeojwo game on
Yeah, girl I know mwo wonhaneunji
Najeun jomyeong araedo teojineun potential
Algo isseo beolsseo neukkigo itneun geol
Boyeojulge ijjeumeseo
Welcome to my world
Ije du son nopi deureo
Hands in the air
Uril ttara
Let's do it let's go
Wave it in the air machi
Just don't care (what)
Wave it in the air gachi
Just don't just don't
Wave it in the air machi
Just don't care
Neukkyeojini gam oni
You got it you got it
Oh na wonhae deo nopi soneul
In the air
I want that deo keuge oechyeo
In the air
Ya ya naega da ppeoljjumhae
Eodiseo bon geon isseo gatgo joeda hyungnae
I don't really care about what you say
Oneureun mwodeunji okay yeah
Artikel Pilihan