Lirik Lagu In The Air – VICTON dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu In The Air – VICTON

Yeah

Already know what it is ya

Ay bae hands up in the air

Maeil millieon songs on the floor

Yeogil jigyeobwa urin neom dalla

Naega saljjak groove tamyeon

Modu sumjugyeo bichuji spotlight

Jeonbu naman chyeodaboneun geol

Meori son balkkeutkkaji looks good

Bangshimhago chyeodaboda

(Uh) chulguneun eopseulgeol no way

Yeah, bollyumeul nopyeojwo game on

Yeah, girl I know mwo wonhaneunji

Najeun jomyeong araedo teojineun potential

Algo isseo beolsseo neukkigo itneun geol

Boyeojulge ijjeumeseo

Welcome to my world

Ije du son nopi deureo

Hands in the air

Uril ttara

Let's do it let's go

Wave it in the air machi

Just don't care (what)

Wave it in the air gachi

Just don't just don't

Wave it in the air machi

Just don't care

Neukkyeojini gam oni

You got it you got it

Oh na wonhae deo nopi soneul

In the air

I want that deo keuge oechyeo

In the air

Ya ya naega da ppeoljjumhae

Eodiseo bon geon isseo gatgo joeda hyungnae

I don't really care about what you say

Oneureun mwodeunji okay yeah