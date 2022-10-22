Lirik Lagu If You Leave My World – Michael Learns to Rock dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu If You Leave My World – Michael Learns to Rock
What about the life that you were dreaming of
What about the picture in my head
What about the love that we were fighting for
Is it still somewhere alive or is it dead
How could we ever go so wrong
I always thought that we were strong
But if you leave my world tomorrow
And if you leave me cold tonight
(If you're gonna leave me cold tonight)
(Do you really want to see me cry)
I'm gonna live my life in sorrow
And you'll forever see me cry
(If you're gonna leave me cold tonight)
What about the home that we were building up
What about the colors in our hearts
What about the kids we should be playing with
Should we leave this fantasy into the dark
You are as shining as the sun
You are the place where I belong
But if you leave my world tomorrow
And if you leave me cold tonight
(If you're gonna leave me cold tonight)
(Do you really want to see me cry)
I'm gonna live my life in sorrow
And you'll forever see me cry
(If you're gonna leave me cold tonight)
Do you share the pain inside
Do you know how much it bites
Do you mind to watch me fall
Do you care for me at all
But if you leave my world tomorrow
And if you leave me cold tonight
(If you're gonna leave me cold tonight)
(Do you really want to see me cry)
I'm gonna live my life in sorrow
And you'll forever see me cry
(If you're gonna leave me cold tonight)
I'm gonna live my life in sorrow
And you'll forever see me cry
(If you're gonna leave me cold tonight)
