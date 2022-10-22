Lirik Lagu If You Leave My World – Michael Learns to Rock dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu If You Leave My World – Michael Learns to Rock

What about the life that you were dreaming of

What about the picture in my head

What about the love that we were fighting for

Is it still somewhere alive or is it dead

How could we ever go so wrong

I always thought that we were strong

But if you leave my world tomorrow

And if you leave me cold tonight

(If you're gonna leave me cold tonight)

(Do you really want to see me cry)

I'm gonna live my life in sorrow

And you'll forever see me cry

(If you're gonna leave me cold tonight)

What about the home that we were building up

What about the colors in our hearts

What about the kids we should be playing with

Should we leave this fantasy into the dark

You are as shining as the sun

You are the place where I belong

But if you leave my world tomorrow

And if you leave me cold tonight

(If you're gonna leave me cold tonight)

(Do you really want to see me cry)

I'm gonna live my life in sorrow

And you'll forever see me cry

(If you're gonna leave me cold tonight)

Do you share the pain inside

Do you know how much it bites

Do you mind to watch me fall

Do you care for me at all

But if you leave my world tomorrow

And if you leave me cold tonight

(If you're gonna leave me cold tonight)

(Do you really want to see me cry)

I'm gonna live my life in sorrow

And you'll forever see me cry

(If you're gonna leave me cold tonight)

I'm gonna live my life in sorrow

And you'll forever see me cry

(If you're gonna leave me cold tonight)