Lirik Lagu Sunroof - Nicky Youre dan Fakta di Baliknya

Sunroof - Nicky Youre

La da, la da da, la la la

La da, la da di da da, la la la la la

La da, la da da, la la la

La da, la da di da

I got my head out the sunroof

I'm blasting our favorite tunes

I only got one thing on my mind

You got me stuck on the thought of you

You're making me feel brand new

You're more than a sunshine in my eyes

You got those pretty eyes in your head, you know it

You got me dancing in my bed, so let me show it

You are exactly what I want, kinda cool and kinda not

Wanna give myself to you

Yeah, we're driving down the freeway at night

I only got one thing in the back of my mind

(You got me stuck on the thought of you)

I'm feeling like this might be my time to shine

With you, with you, with you

I got my head out the sunroof

I'm blasting our favorite tunes

I only got one thing on my mind

You got me stuck on the thought of you

You're making me feel brand new

You're more than a sunshine in my eyes

I got my head out the sunroof

Oh-woah, oh-woah, ooh

You got me stuck on the thought of you

Oh-woah, oh-woah, ooh

Yeah, we're driving down the freeway at night

I only got one thing in the back of my mind

(You got me stuck on the thought of you)

I'm feeling like this might be my time to shine

With you, with you, with you

I got my head out the sunroof

I'm blasting our favorite tunes

I only got one thing on my mind

You got me stuck on the thought of you

You're making me feel brand new

You're more than a sunshine in my eyes