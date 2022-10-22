Lirik Lagu Sunroof - Nicky Youre dan Fakta di Baliknya

La da, la da da, la la la
La da, la da di da da, la la la la la
La da, la da da, la la la
La da, la da di da
I got my head out the sunroof
I'm blasting our favorite tunes
I only got one thing on my mind
You got me stuck on the thought of you
You're making me feel brand new
You're more than a sunshine in my eyes
You got those pretty eyes in your head, you know it
You got me dancing in my bed, so let me show it
You are exactly what I want, kinda cool and kinda not
Wanna give myself to you
Yeah, we're driving down the freeway at night
I only got one thing in the back of my mind
(You got me stuck on the thought of you)
I'm feeling like this might be my time to shine
With you, with you, with you
I got my head out the sunroof
I'm blasting our favorite tunes
I only got one thing on my mind
You got me stuck on the thought of you
You're making me feel brand new
You're more than a sunshine in my eyes
I got my head out the sunroof
Oh-woah, oh-woah, ooh
You got me stuck on the thought of you
Oh-woah, oh-woah, ooh
Yeah, we're driving down the freeway at night
I only got one thing in the back of my mind
(You got me stuck on the thought of you)
I'm feeling like this might be my time to shine
With you, with you, with you
I got my head out the sunroof
I'm blasting our favorite tunes
I only got one thing on my mind
You got me stuck on the thought of you
You're making me feel brand new
You're more than a sunshine in my eyes
