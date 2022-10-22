Lirik Lagu Remedy – Adele dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Remedy – Adele

I remember all of the things that I thought I wanted to be

So desperate to find a way out of my world and finally breathe

Right before my eyes, I saw that my heart, it came to life

This ain't easy, it's not meant to be

Every story has its scars

But when the pain cuts you deep

When the night keeps you from sleeping

Just look and you will see

That I will be your remedy

When the world seems so cruel

And your heart makes you feel like a fool

I promise you will see

That I will be, I will be your remedy

No river is too wide or too deep for me to swim to you

Come whatever, I'll be the shelter that won't let the rain come through

Your love, it is my truth

And I will always love you

Love you, oh

When the pain cuts you deep

When the night keeps you from sleeping

Just look and you will see

That I will be your remedy

When the world seems so cruel

And your heart makes you feel like a fool

I promise you will see

That I will be, I will be your remedy, oh

When the pain cuts you deep

When the night keeps you from sleeping

Just look and you will see

I will be, I will be

When the world seems so cruel

And your heart makes you feel like a fool

I promise you will see

That I will be, I will be, I will be

Your remedy, mm-hm, mm-hmm

Credit

Produser : Ryan Tedder

Penulis : Adele Adkins, Ryan Tedder

Album : 25