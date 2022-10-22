Lirik Lagu Remedy – Adele dan Fakta di Baliknya

I remember all of the things that I thought I wanted to be
So desperate to find a way out of my world and finally breathe
Right before my eyes, I saw that my heart, it came to life
This ain't easy, it's not meant to be
Every story has its scars
But when the pain cuts you deep
When the night keeps you from sleeping
Just look and you will see
That I will be your remedy
When the world seems so cruel
And your heart makes you feel like a fool
I promise you will see
That I will be, I will be your remedy
No river is too wide or too deep for me to swim to you
Come whatever, I'll be the shelter that won't let the rain come through
Your love, it is my truth
And I will always love you
Love you, oh
When the pain cuts you deep
When the night keeps you from sleeping
Just look and you will see
That I will be your remedy
When the world seems so cruel
And your heart makes you feel like a fool
I promise you will see
That I will be, I will be your remedy, oh
When the pain cuts you deep
When the night keeps you from sleeping
Just look and you will see
I will be, I will be
When the world seems so cruel
And your heart makes you feel like a fool
I promise you will see
That I will be, I will be, I will be
Your remedy, mm-hm, mm-hmm
Credit
Produser : Ryan Tedder
Penulis : Adele Adkins, Ryan Tedder
Album : 25
