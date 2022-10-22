Lirik Lagu Rinse – Vanessa Carlton dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Rinse – Vanessa Carlton

She'd do anything to sparkle in his eye

She would suffer, she would fight, and compromise

She's been wishin' on the stars that shine so bright

For answers to the questions that will haunt her tonight

She must rinse this all away

She can't hold him this way

She must rinse this all away

She can't love him this way

How she'd be soothed, how she'd be saved if he could see

She needs to be held in his arms to be free

But everything happens for reasons that she will never understand

'til she knows the heart of a woman will never be found in the arms of a man

And if she runs away she fears she won't be followed

What could be the worse than leaving something behind

And as the depth of oceans slowly become shallow

It's loneliness she finds

If only he was mine

She'd do anything to sparkle in his eye

She would suffer, she would fight, and compromise

She's been wishin' on the stars that shine so bright

For answers to the questions that will haunt her tonight

She must rinse him

She must rinse him

She can't rinse him

She can't rinse him

She can't, she won't, she must rinse him

She can't, she won't, she must rinse him

She must rinse this all away

She can't hold him this way

She must rinse this all away

She can't love him this way

Credits

Artis: Vanessa Carlton

Penulis lagu: Vanessa Carlton

Album: Be Not Nobody

Rilis: 2002