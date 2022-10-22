Lirik Lagu Rinse – Vanessa Carlton dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Rinse – Vanessa Carlton
She'd do anything to sparkle in his eye
She would suffer, she would fight, and compromise
She's been wishin' on the stars that shine so bright
For answers to the questions that will haunt her tonight
She must rinse this all away
She can't hold him this way
She must rinse this all away
She can't love him this way
How she'd be soothed, how she'd be saved if he could see
She needs to be held in his arms to be free
But everything happens for reasons that she will never understand
'til she knows the heart of a woman will never be found in the arms of a man
And if she runs away she fears she won't be followed
What could be the worse than leaving something behind
And as the depth of oceans slowly become shallow
It's loneliness she finds
If only he was mine
She'd do anything to sparkle in his eye
She would suffer, she would fight, and compromise
She's been wishin' on the stars that shine so bright
For answers to the questions that will haunt her tonight
She must rinse him
She must rinse him
She can't rinse him
She can't rinse him
She can't, she won't, she must rinse him
She can't, she won't, she must rinse him
She must rinse this all away
She can't hold him this way
She must rinse this all away
She can't love him this way
Credits
Artis: Vanessa Carlton
Penulis lagu: Vanessa Carlton
Album: Be Not Nobody
Rilis: 2002
