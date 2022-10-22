Lirik The Way I Feel Inside - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik The Way I Feel Inside - The Zombies

Should I try to hide

The way I feel inside

My heart, for you?

Would you say that you

Would try to love me too?

In your mind

Could you ever be

Really close to me?

I can tell the way you smile

If I feel that I

Could be certain, then

I would say the things

I want to say tonight

But 'til I can see

That you'd really care for me

I will dream

That someday you'll be

Really close to me

I can tell the way you smile

If I feel that I

Could be certain, then

I would say the things

I want to say tonight

But 'til I can see

That you'd really care for me

I'll keep trying to hide

The way I feel inside

Credit

Artis: The Zombies

Album: Begin Here

Tahun: 1965

Genre: Pop, Rock

Songwriter: Rod Argent