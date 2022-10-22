Lirik The Way I Feel Inside - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 22 Oktober 2022, 01:40 WIB
The Zombies
The Zombies /Instagram/@thezombiesofficial

Lirik The Way I Feel Inside - The Zombies

Should I try to hide
The way I feel inside
My heart, for you?
Would you say that you
Would try to love me too?
In your mind
Could you ever be
Really close to me?
I can tell the way you smile
If I feel that I
Could be certain, then
I would say the things
I want to say tonight

But 'til I can see
That you'd really care for me
I will dream
That someday you'll be
Really close to me
I can tell the way you smile
If I feel that I
Could be certain, then
I would say the things
I want to say tonight

But 'til I can see
That you'd really care for me
I'll keep trying to hide
The way I feel inside

Credit

Artis: The Zombies

Album: Begin Here

Tahun: 1965

Genre: Pop, Rock

Songwriter: Rod Argent

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Abdul Muhaemin

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Terjerat - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Terjerat - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 22:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Hayya-Hayya – OST Piala Dunia 2022 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hayya-Hayya – OST Piala Dunia 2022 dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 20:20 WIB
Lirik Lagu Untukmu Aku Bertahan – Afgan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Untukmu Aku Bertahan – Afgan dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 03:16 WIB
Lirik Lagu Intentions - Justin Bieber feat Quavo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Intentions - Justin Bieber feat Quavo dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 01:58 WIB
Lirik Lagu Mimpi - Rio Satrio dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Mimpi - Rio Satrio dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 01:25 WIB
Lirik Lagu Because We Can - Fatboy Slim dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Because We Can - Fatboy Slim dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 01:06 WIB
Lirik Lagu Medicine – James Arthur dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Medicine – James Arthur dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Sweet Night – V BTS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sweet Night – V BTS dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 00:48 WIB
Lirik Lagu Izinkan Aku – Virzha dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Izinkan Aku – Virzha dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 00:24 WIB
Band .Feast Protes Lagunya Dipakai Kicau Politik Anies Baswedan, Tuntut Ganti Rugi Materiel ke NasDem

Band .Feast Protes Lagunya Dipakai Kicau Politik Anies Baswedan, Tuntut Ganti Rugi Materiel ke NasDem

20 Oktober 2022, 18:26 WIB

Terpopuler

1

4 Cara Mengelola Perilaku Pasif dan Agresif yang Berasal dari Keluarga
2

BPOM Tarik 5 Obat Sirup Terkontaminasi Etilen Glikol di Atas Ambang Batas, Berikut Daftarnya
3

Sikapi Gagal Ginjal, BPOM dan Kemenkes Tarik Produk Obat Sirup yang Jadi Penyebabnya
4

Ucapan Xi Jinping Buat AS Ketar-ketir, Khawatir Invasi China ke Taiwan Terjadi
5

5 Tempat Wisata Pantai di Banten Kekinian 2022, Lengkap dengan Harga Tiket
6

Polisi Ungkap Alasan Rekonstruksi Tragedi Kanjuruhan Tanpa Adegan Tembak Gas Air Mata
7

Alasan Bripka RR Lucuti Senjata Brigadir J Diungkap Kuasa Hukum
8

Band .Feast Protes Lagunya Dipakai Kicau Politik Anies Baswedan, Tuntut Ganti Rugi Materiel ke NasDem
9

Ukraina Terus Tekan Rusia, Tembakkan Roket ke Wilayah yang Diduduki Pasukan Putin
10

Kapolda Metro Bertemu PJ Gubernur DKI Bahas Isu Keamanan

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Cinta Memerlukan Kesetiaan dari Stings Lengkap dengan Liriknya

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Cinta Memerlukan Kesetiaan dari Stings Lengkap dengan Liriknya

22 Oktober 2022, 02:30 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Liga Inggris : Sports Mole Prediksi Aston Villa Draw 1-1 Lawan Brentford  

Liga Inggris : Sports Mole Prediksi Aston Villa Draw 1-1 Lawan Brentford  

22 Oktober 2022, 02:29 WIB

Warta Bulukumba

Innalillah, Mantan Bupati Bulukumba AM Sukri Sappewali meninggal dunia

Innalillah, Mantan Bupati Bulukumba AM Sukri Sappewali meninggal dunia

22 Oktober 2022, 02:25 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Sabtu 22 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Sabtu 22 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

22 Oktober 2022, 02:20 WIB

Utara Times

Jadwal Acara TV Hari Ini, Sabtu, 22 Oktober 2022 : ANTV, SCTV, RCTI, MNC, GTV, Trans 7, Net TV dan Indosiar

Jadwal Acara TV Hari Ini, Sabtu, 22 Oktober 2022 : ANTV, SCTV, RCTI, MNC, GTV, Trans 7, Net TV dan Indosiar

22 Oktober 2022, 02:15 WIB

Utara Times

Prediksi Chelsea Vs MU Lengkap Head to Head dan Perkiraan Lineup Dalam Lanjutan Liga Inggris 2022

Prediksi Chelsea Vs MU Lengkap Head to Head dan Perkiraan Lineup Dalam Lanjutan Liga Inggris 2022

22 Oktober 2022, 02:05 WIB

Portal Kudus

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 12 Halman 150, Tentang Paragraf Opini Teks 1 dan 2

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 12 Halman 150, Tentang Paragraf Opini Teks 1 dan 2

22 Oktober 2022, 02:05 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Gitar Cry To Me Acoustic, Bob Marley dengan Lirik yang Lengkap

Chord Gitar Cry To Me Acoustic, Bob Marley dengan Lirik yang Lengkap

22 Oktober 2022, 02:02 WIB

Mata Bandung

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari Ini, Sabtu 22 Oktober 2022: Jangan Termakan Gosip

Ramalan Zodiak Taurus Hari Ini, Sabtu 22 Oktober 2022: Jangan Termakan Gosip

22 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Chanel Sulsel

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulawesi Selatan Sabtu, 22 Oktober 2022, Pagi Hari Cerah Berawan

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulawesi Selatan Sabtu, 22 Oktober 2022, Pagi Hari Cerah Berawan

22 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Sabtu 22 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Sabtu 22 Oktober 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

22 Oktober 2022, 02:00 WIB

Kabar Besuki

UPDATE Hasil Perempat Final Denmark Open 2022: Jonatan Christie Gagal ke Semifinal Usai Dibungkam Lee Zii Jia

UPDATE Hasil Perempat Final Denmark Open 2022: Jonatan Christie Gagal ke Semifinal Usai Dibungkam Lee Zii Jia

22 Oktober 2022, 01:47 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Lagu Janji dari Siti Nurhaliza Lengkap dengan Liriknya

Chord Lagu Janji dari Siti Nurhaliza Lengkap dengan Liriknya

22 Oktober 2022, 01:30 WIB

Utara Times

Sedang Tayang! Live Streaming Tv Online Siaran Langsung Pertandingan Juventus vs Empoli di Liga Italia 2022

Sedang Tayang! Live Streaming Tv Online Siaran Langsung Pertandingan Juventus vs Empoli di Liga Italia 2022

22 Oktober 2022, 01:25 WIB

Kabar Banten

5 Tips untuk Membuat Karyawan Bahagia dan Termotivasi dalam Bekerja, Salah Satunya Jam Kerja yang Fleksibel

5 Tips untuk Membuat Karyawan Bahagia dan Termotivasi dalam Bekerja, Salah Satunya Jam Kerja yang Fleksibel

22 Oktober 2022, 01:23 WIB

Kabar Banten

90 Nama Bayi Perempuan Islami Jawa Modern Terbaru 2 dan 3 Kata, Bermakna Cantik, Lemah Lembut hingga Mulia

90 Nama Bayi Perempuan Islami Jawa Modern Terbaru 2 dan 3 Kata, Bermakna Cantik, Lemah Lembut hingga Mulia

22 Oktober 2022, 01:14 WIB

Berita Subang

Siapa Ochi Alvira, Biodata Lengkap Umur dan Asal, Ia Berduet dengan Maulana Ardiansyah di Full Senyum Sayang

Siapa Ochi Alvira, Biodata Lengkap Umur dan Asal, Ia Berduet dengan Maulana Ardiansyah di Full Senyum Sayang

22 Oktober 2022, 01:11 WIB

Berita Subang

Rudolf Tobing dan Icha Aktif di Komunitas Pemuda Kristen J ARMY

Rudolf Tobing dan Icha Aktif di Komunitas Pemuda Kristen J ARMY

22 Oktober 2022, 01:10 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Wow Vespa GTS 300 Kini Hadir dengan Gaya Klasik Modern

Wow Vespa GTS 300 Kini Hadir dengan Gaya Klasik Modern

22 Oktober 2022, 01:05 WIB

Mata Bandung

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini, Sabtu 22 Oktober 2022: Perlu Manajemen Waktu

Ramalan Zodiak Aries Hari Ini, Sabtu 22 Oktober 2022: Perlu Manajemen Waktu

22 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB

Utara Times

Resmi Rilis! Jadwal Pendaftaran PPPK 2022 untuk Guru dan Non Guru, Dari Pendaftaran hingga Masa Sanggah

Resmi Rilis! Jadwal Pendaftaran PPPK 2022 untuk Guru dan Non Guru, Dari Pendaftaran hingga Masa Sanggah

22 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB

Berita Subang

Link Live Streaming Juventus vs Empoli, Liga Italia, Tanding Pukul 01.45 WIB, Malam Ini, Sabtu 22 Oktober 2022

Link Live Streaming Juventus vs Empoli, Liga Italia, Tanding Pukul 01.45 WIB, Malam Ini, Sabtu 22 Oktober 2022

22 Oktober 2022, 00:53 WIB

Zona Priangan

Manajer Manchester United Erik ten Hag: Ronaldo Menolak Masuk sebagai Pemain Cadangan

Manajer Manchester United Erik ten Hag: Ronaldo Menolak Masuk sebagai Pemain Cadangan

22 Oktober 2022, 00:53 WIB

Kabar Banten

53 Nama Bayi Laki Laki Islami Jawa Modern Terbaru 2 dan 3 Kata, Bermakna Kebahagiaan, Keberuntungan, dan Setia

53 Nama Bayi Laki Laki Islami Jawa Modern Terbaru 2 dan 3 Kata, Bermakna Kebahagiaan, Keberuntungan, dan Setia

22 Oktober 2022, 00:43 WIB

Kendalku

Jawaban Papa Lagi Kerja Mama Lagi Masak Adik Sedang Sekolah Kakak Sedang Apa? Ini Dia Bocorannya

Jawaban Papa Lagi Kerja Mama Lagi Masak Adik Sedang Sekolah Kakak Sedang Apa? Ini Dia Bocorannya

22 Oktober 2022, 00:41 WIB