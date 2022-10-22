Lirik The Way I Feel Inside - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik The Way I Feel Inside - The Zombies
Should I try to hide
The way I feel inside
My heart, for you?
Would you say that you
Would try to love me too?
In your mind
Could you ever be
Really close to me?
I can tell the way you smile
If I feel that I
Could be certain, then
I would say the things
I want to say tonight
But 'til I can see
That you'd really care for me
I will dream
That someday you'll be
Really close to me
I can tell the way you smile
If I feel that I
Could be certain, then
I would say the things
I want to say tonight
But 'til I can see
That you'd really care for me
I'll keep trying to hide
The way I feel inside
Credit
Artis: The Zombies
Album: Begin Here
Tahun: 1965
Genre: Pop, Rock
Songwriter: Rod Argent
Artikel Pilihan