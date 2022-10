Lirik Remember You - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Remember You - The Zombies

I remember your face

When I think of this place

When I'm thinking back

I'll remember

When I'm far, far away

I'll remember today

When I'm thinking back

I won't forget you

And if I should change my mind

And I do sometimes

You know I do sometimes

I'll come back to you

I'll remember that smile

In your eyes all the while

When I'm thinking back

I'll remember

Comes a day when I'm down

My thoughts turn around

To when I last saw you

I can't forget you

And if I should change my mind

And I do sometimes

You know I do sometimes

I'll come back to you

And if I should change my mind

And I do sometimes

You know I do sometimes

I'll come back to you

Remember, remember, remember, remember

Remember, remember, remember you

Credit

Artis: The Zombies

Album: Zombie Heaven