Lirik Lagu Make Me Wanna Die – The Pretty Reckless dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Make Me Wanna Die – The Pretty Reckless

Take me, I'm alive

Never was a girl with a wicked mind

But everything looks better when the sun goes down

I had everything

Opportunities for eternity

And I could belong to the night

Your eyes

Your eyes

I can see in your eyes

Your eyes

You make me wanna die

I'll never be good enough

You make me wanna die

And everything you love will burn up in the light

And every time I look inside your eyes

You make me wanna die

Taste me, drink my soul

Show me all the things that I shouldn't know

When there's a blue moon on the rise

I had everything

Opportunities for eternity

And I could belong to the night

Your eyes

Your eyes

I can see in your eyes

Your eyes

Everything in your eyes

Your eyes

You make me wanna die

I'll never be good enough

You make me wanna die

And everything you love will burn up in the light

And every time I look inside your eyes

You make me wanna die

I would die for you, my love

My love

I would lie for you, my love

My love (you make me wanna die)

I would steal for you, my love

My love (you make me wanna die)

And I would die for you my love, my love

We'll burn up in the light

And every time I look inside your eyes

I'm burning in the light, look inside your eyes

I'm burning in the light, I look inside your eyes

You make me wanna die