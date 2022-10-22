Lirik Blue - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Blue - The Zombies

Every colour has its own sound

And every light has its particular shape

That talks more than any book or tape

And when I see the red burning sun

I hear the sound of drums

But every time my memory brings me back to you

I hear the sound of blue

Every night is blue

Blue is the song and these are the words blue

Your eyes are blue

Even the sky seems to be blue

Every plain draws its own shade

And every shadow its particular note

That tells you more than anything I ever wrote

And if I could only spread my wings

I hear the sound of dream

About every time my memory brings me back to you

I hear the sound of blue

Every night is blue

Blue is the song and these are the words blue

Your eyes are blue

Even the sky seems to be blue

Blue the rainbow

Blue the trees

Blue the raindrops

Blue the seas

Blue is every day around me

The sound of blue

Credit

Artis: The Zombies

Album: New World

Tahun: 1991