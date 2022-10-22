Lirik Lagu We’ll Be Okay – Imaginary Future dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu We’ll Be Okay – Imaginary Future
If you ever wonder
If you're always in my head
I assure you, it's true
You don't have to worry
Even when you're gone
I still spend every day with you
You're amazing, and you have me
Does it matter what ever comes to be?
Even if we somehow lose our way
We'll be okay
We'll be okay
It's like we're always moving
Why is it so hard to find some
Time to catch our breath?
Someday, we will slow down
Long enough to watch the sun rise
From our own bed
You're amazing, and you have me
Does it matter what ever comes to be?
Even if we somehow lose our way
We'll be okay
You're all that I want
You're amazing, and you have me
Does it matter what ever comes to be?
Even if we somehow lose our way
We'll be okay
We'll be okay
