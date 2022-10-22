Lirik Lagu We’ll Be Okay – Imaginary Future dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu We’ll Be Okay – Imaginary Future

If you ever wonder

If you're always in my head

I assure you, it's true

You don't have to worry

Even when you're gone

I still spend every day with you

You're amazing, and you have me

Does it matter what ever comes to be?

Even if we somehow lose our way

We'll be okay

We'll be okay

It's like we're always moving

Why is it so hard to find some

Time to catch our breath?

Someday, we will slow down

Long enough to watch the sun rise

From our own bed

You're amazing, and you have me

Does it matter what ever comes to be?

Even if we somehow lose our way

We'll be okay

You're all that I want

You're amazing, and you have me

Does it matter what ever comes to be?

Even if we somehow lose our way

We'll be okay

We'll be okay