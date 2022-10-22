Lirik Lagu Crazy for You – Adele dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Crazy for You – Adele

Found myself today singing out your name

You said I'm crazy

If I am I'm crazy for you

Sometimes sitting in the dark wishing you were here

Turns me crazy

But it's you who makes me lose my head

And every time I'm meant to be acting sensible

You drift into my head

And turn me into a crumbling fool

Tell me to run and I'll race

If you want me to stop I'll freeze

And if you want me gone, I'll leave, just hold me closer, baby

And make me crazy for you

Crazy for you

Lately with this state I'm in I can't help myself but spin

I wish you'd come over

Send me spinning closer to you

My oh my, how my blood boils, it's sweet taste for you

Strips me down bare

And gets me into my favorite mood

I keep on trying, fighting these feelings away

But the more I do

The crazier I turn into

Pacing floors and opening doors

Hoping you'll walk through

And save me boy

Because I'm too crazy for you

Crazy for you

Credit

Produser : Jim Abbiss

Penulis : Adele Adkins

Album : 19

Fakta di baliknya

Lagu Crazy for You diproduseri oleh Jim Abbiss dan ditulis oleh sang penyanyi yaitu Adele Adkins.

Lagu ini dinyanyikan oleh Adele sendiri sebagai salah satu single dari album studio pertamanya yang berjudul 19.

Lagu ini memiliki durasi 3 menit 28 detik.