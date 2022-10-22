Lirik Lagu Crazy for You – Adele dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Crazy for You – Adele
Found myself today singing out your name
You said I'm crazy
If I am I'm crazy for you
Sometimes sitting in the dark wishing you were here
Turns me crazy
But it's you who makes me lose my head
And every time I'm meant to be acting sensible
You drift into my head
And turn me into a crumbling fool
Tell me to run and I'll race
If you want me to stop I'll freeze
And if you want me gone, I'll leave, just hold me closer, baby
And make me crazy for you
Crazy for you
Lately with this state I'm in I can't help myself but spin
I wish you'd come over
Send me spinning closer to you
My oh my, how my blood boils, it's sweet taste for you
Strips me down bare
And gets me into my favorite mood
I keep on trying, fighting these feelings away
But the more I do
The crazier I turn into
Pacing floors and opening doors
Hoping you'll walk through
And save me boy
Because I'm too crazy for you
Crazy for you
Credit
Produser : Jim Abbiss
Penulis : Adele Adkins
Album : 19
Fakta di baliknya
Lagu Crazy for You diproduseri oleh Jim Abbiss dan ditulis oleh sang penyanyi yaitu Adele Adkins.
Lagu ini dinyanyikan oleh Adele sendiri sebagai salah satu single dari album studio pertamanya yang berjudul 19.
Lagu ini memiliki durasi 3 menit 28 detik.
Artikel Pilihan