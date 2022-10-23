Lirik Lagu When Love's Around - ZAYN & Syd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu When Love's Around

Mmh, never been in love

Never really loved someone

People tend to rush

People to run to love

Only takes a one

To show you what it means to love, love

I'm missin' you tonight, yeah (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

I'm wishin' you were right here

'Cause when the love's around

'Cause when the love's around

Never feels right

Never feel that type of way

But I need you in my life

Yeah, you could be my wifе for real

Only takes a woman

To show what it means to lovе (love)

To love

I'm missin' you tonight, yeah (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

I'm wishin' you were right here

'Cause when the love's around

'Cause when the love's around

'Cause when the love's around

'Cause when the love's around

Keep me up until the mornin'

You could see it in my eyes

You've been givin' it your all for you

Keep me up until the mornin'

You could see it in my eyes

You've been givin' it your all for you, for you