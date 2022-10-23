Lirik Lagu When Love's Around - ZAYN & Syd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu When Love's Around
Mmh, never been in love
Never really loved someone
People tend to rush
People to run to love
Only takes a one
To show you what it means to love, love
I'm missin' you tonight, yeah (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
I'm wishin' you were right here
'Cause when the love's around
'Cause when the love's around
Never feels right
Never feel that type of way
But I need you in my life
Yeah, you could be my wifе for real
Only takes a woman
To show what it means to lovе (love)
To love
I'm missin' you tonight, yeah (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
I'm wishin' you were right here
'Cause when the love's around
'Cause when the love's around
'Cause when the love's around
'Cause when the love's around
Keep me up until the mornin'
You could see it in my eyes
You've been givin' it your all for you
Keep me up until the mornin'
You could see it in my eyes
You've been givin' it your all for you, for you
