Lirik Lagu Vibez - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Vibez

Don't keep me waiting

I've been waiting all night to get closer

And you already know I got it for ya

You know the vibes, know the vibes

Put it on ya

If we're moving too fast, we can slow up

Baby, this far from mediocre, no

You know the vibes, know the vibes

You and me, here in this room

Imagining things we could do

Won't tell no lies, no lies to you

I need you here, I need you here

Mind running wild, we touching slow

Just say the word, I'm ready to go

Anticipation plays after four

I need you now, oh

Baby, I'ma get you right, I will

When I touch you tell me how it feel

Trust me, I'ma make it feel surreal

Baby, mind of mine

I'ma do all the things

Type of things that happen in your dreams

Get you right where you need to be

Just don't keep me

Don't keep me waiting

I've been waiting all night to get closer

And you already know I got it for ya

You know the vibes, know the vibes

Put it on ya

If we're moving too fast, we could slow up

Baby, this far from mediocre, no

You got the vibes, got the vibes

If I move too fast, too fast...

Baby, I'ma get you right, I will

When I touch you tell me how it feel

Trust me, I'ma make it feel surreal

Baby, mind of mine

I'ma do all the things

Type of things that happen in your dreams

Get you right where you need to be

Just don't keep me

Don't keep me waiting

I've been waiting all night to get closer

Yeah, you already know I got it for ya

You know the vibes, know the vibes

Put it on ya

If we're moving too fast, we could slow up

Baby, this far from mediocre, no

You got the vibes, got the vibes

Credit