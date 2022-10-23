Lirik Lagu Vibez - ZAYN dan Fakta di Baliknya

Don't keep me waiting
I've been waiting all night to get closer
And you already know I got it for ya
You know the vibes, know the vibes
Put it on ya
If we're moving too fast, we can slow up
Baby, this far from mediocre, no
You know the vibes, know the vibes
You and me, here in this room
Imagining things we could do
Won't tell no lies, no lies to you
I need you here, I need you here
Mind running wild, we touching slow
Just say the word, I'm ready to go
Anticipation plays after four
I need you now, oh
Baby, I'ma get you right, I will
When I touch you tell me how it feel
Trust me, I'ma make it feel surreal
Baby, mind of mine
I'ma do all the things
Type of things that happen in your dreams
Get you right where you need to be
Just don't keep me
Don't keep me waiting
I've been waiting all night to get closer
And you already know I got it for ya
You know the vibes, know the vibes
Put it on ya
If we're moving too fast, we could slow up
Baby, this far from mediocre, no
You got the vibes, got the vibes
If I move too fast, too fast...
Baby, I'ma get you right, I will
When I touch you tell me how it feel
Trust me, I'ma make it feel surreal
Baby, mind of mine
I'ma do all the things
Type of things that happen in your dreams
Get you right where you need to be
Just don't keep me
Don't keep me waiting
I've been waiting all night to get closer
Yeah, you already know I got it for ya
You know the vibes, know the vibes
Put it on ya
If we're moving too fast, we could slow up
Baby, this far from mediocre, no
You got the vibes, got the vibes
