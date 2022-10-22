Lirik Lagu Work - Iggy Azalea dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Work – Iggy Azalea

Walk a mile in these Louboutins

But they don't wear these sh-ts where I'm from

I'm not hating, I'm just telling you

I'm tryna to let you know what the f-ck that I've been through

Two feet in the red dirt, school skirt

Sugar cane, back lanes, three jobs took years to save

But I got a ticket on that plane

People got a lot to say, but don't know sh-t 'bout where I was made

Or how many floors that I had to scrub just to make it past where I am from

No money, no family, sixteen in the middle of Miami

No money, no family, sixteen in the middle of Miami

No money, no family, sixteen in the middle of Miami

(Sixteen in the middle of Miami)

I've been up all night, tryna get that rich

I've been work, work, work, work

Workin' on my sh-t

Milked the whole game twice

Gotta get it how I live

I've been work, work, work, work

Workin' on my sh-t

Now get this work

Now get this work

Now get this work

Now get this work

Workin' on my sh-t

You can hate it or love it

Hustle and the struggle is the only thing I'm trusting

Thoroughbred in a mud brick before the budget

White chick on that pac sh-t

My passion was ironic and my dreams were uncommon

Guess I gone crazy, first deal changed me

Robbed blind basically raped me

Ran through the bull shit like a Matador

Just made me madder and adamant to go at 'em and even the score

So, I went harder, studied the Carters 'til a deal was offered

Slept cold on the floor recording at 4 in the morn'n

And now I'm passin' the bar like a lawyer

Immigrant Art Ignorant

Your ill intent was insurance for my benefit

Hate be inconsiderate but the industry took my innocence

Too late now I'm in this b-tch

You don't know the half

This sh-t get real

Valley Girls giving blow jobs for Louboutins

What you call that?

Head over heels