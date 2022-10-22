Lirik Lagu Work - Iggy Azalea dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 22 Oktober 2022, 00:36 WIB
Lirik Lagu WorkIggy Azalea

Walk a mile in these Louboutins
But they don't wear these sh-ts where I'm from
I'm not hating, I'm just telling you
I'm tryna to let you know what the f-ck that I've been through

Two feet in the red dirt, school skirt
Sugar cane, back lanes, three jobs took years to save
But I got a ticket on that plane
People got a lot to say, but don't know sh-t 'bout where I was made
Or how many floors that I had to scrub just to make it past where I am from

No money, no family, sixteen in the middle of Miami
No money, no family, sixteen in the middle of Miami
No money, no family, sixteen in the middle of Miami
(Sixteen in the middle of Miami)

I've been up all night, tryna get that rich
I've been work, work, work, work
Workin' on my sh-t
Milked the whole game twice
Gotta get it how I live
I've been work, work, work, work
Workin' on my sh-t

Now get this work
Now get this work
Now get this work
Now get this work
Workin' on my sh-t

You can hate it or love it
Hustle and the struggle is the only thing I'm trusting
Thoroughbred in a mud brick before the budget
White chick on that pac sh-t
My passion was ironic and my dreams were uncommon
Guess I gone crazy, first deal changed me
Robbed blind basically raped me
Ran through the bull shit like a Matador
Just made me madder and adamant to go at 'em and even the score

So, I went harder, studied the Carters 'til a deal was offered
Slept cold on the floor recording at 4 in the morn'n
And now I'm passin' the bar like a lawyer
Immigrant Art Ignorant
Your ill intent was insurance for my benefit
Hate be inconsiderate but the industry took my innocence
Too late now I'm in this b-tch

You don't know the half
This sh-t get real
Valley Girls giving blow jobs for Louboutins
What you call that?
Head over heels

Lirik Lagu Terjerat - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya
21 Oktober 2022, 22:00 WIB

Lirik Lagu Terjerat - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 22:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Hayya-Hayya – OST Piala Dunia 2022 dan Fakta di Baliknya
21 Oktober 2022, 20:20 WIB

Lirik Lagu Hayya-Hayya – OST Piala Dunia 2022 dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 20:20 WIB
Lirik Lagu Untukmu Aku Bertahan – Afgan dan Fakta di Baliknya
21 Oktober 2022, 03:16 WIB

Lirik Lagu Untukmu Aku Bertahan – Afgan dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 03:16 WIB
Lirik Lagu Intentions - Justin Bieber feat Quavo dan Fakta di Baliknya
21 Oktober 2022, 01:58 WIB

Lirik Lagu Intentions - Justin Bieber feat Quavo dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 01:58 WIB
Lirik Lagu Mimpi - Rio Satrio dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Mimpi - Rio Satrio dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 01:25 WIB
Lirik Lagu Because We Can - Fatboy Slim dan Fakta di Baliknya
21 Oktober 2022, 01:06 WIB

Lirik Lagu Because We Can - Fatboy Slim dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 01:06 WIB
Lirik Lagu Medicine – James Arthur dan Fakta di Baliknya
21 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB

Lirik Lagu Medicine – James Arthur dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Sweet Night – V BTS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sweet Night – V BTS dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 00:48 WIB
Lirik Lagu Izinkan Aku – Virzha dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Izinkan Aku – Virzha dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 00:24 WIB
Band .Feast Protes Lagunya Dipakai Kicau Politik Anies Baswedan, Tuntut Ganti Rugi Materiel ke NasDem
20 Oktober 2022, 18:26 WIB

Band .Feast Protes Lagunya Dipakai Kicau Politik Anies Baswedan, Tuntut Ganti Rugi Materiel ke NasDem

20 Oktober 2022, 18:26 WIB

1

Ciri-ciri Gagal Ginjal pada Anak: Orang Tua Perlu Waspada, Usia 6 Bulan hingga 18 Tahun Rentan Terserang
2

63.000 Tiket Konser Dewa 19 Ludes dalam 15 Menit, Ahmad Dhani Siapkan Tiket Live Streaming, Simak Harganya
3

Pamit dari Youtube MLI, Tretan Muslim dan Coki Pardede Tegaskan Bukan Prank: Kali Ini Nggak Ada 'Tapi Bohong'
4

Terekam Diduga Pelaku Pembunuhan, Dorong Troli Isi Mayat dengan Santai dan Senyum
5

Siapkan Hadiah Perpisahan, Tretan Muslim dan Coki Pardede: Kami akan Bongkar Semuanya
6

Sikap Ikatan Apoteker Indonesia terkait Gangguan Ginjal Akut, Salah Satunya Edukasi Masyarakat
7

Australia Tidak Lagi Akui Yerusalem Sebagai Ibu Kota Israel
8

Ditinggal Pesawat hingga Terdampar di Singapura, Ari Lasso: Saya Tidak Cari Sensasi
9

Bukan Kembali 'Ngonten', Tretan Muslim dan Coki Pardede Malah Pamit: Duet 'CokMus' Tidak akan Ada Lagi di MLI
10

12 dari 22 Anak Pengidap Gagal Ginjal Akut di Sumbar Meninggal, Terdeteksi Sejak Akhir Juli 2022

Portal Kotamobagu

Triumph Rocket 3, Motor Premium Bergaya Roadster Cruiser Pertama di Dunia yang Menggendong Mesin 2500cc

Triumph Rocket 3, Motor Premium Bergaya Roadster Cruiser Pertama di Dunia yang Menggendong Mesin 2500cc

22 Oktober 2022, 00:38 WIB

Kilas Klaten

Jawaban Umpan Balik Seperti Apa yang Pernah Ibu dan Bapak Guru Lakukan

Jawaban Umpan Balik Seperti Apa yang Pernah Ibu dan Bapak Guru Lakukan

22 Oktober 2022, 00:33 WIB

Jurnal Medan

Sipol Dituding Tidak Transparan, KPU Sodorkan Website Info Pemilu Cermin Dari Sistem Informasi Partai Politik

Sipol Dituding Tidak Transparan, KPU Sodorkan Website Info Pemilu Cermin Dari Sistem Informasi Partai Politik

22 Oktober 2022, 00:32 WIB

Kabar Priangan

Rel dan Stasiun Leles Garut Terendam Banjir, Perjalanan Kereta Api Terganggu

Rel dan Stasiun Leles Garut Terendam Banjir, Perjalanan Kereta Api Terganggu

22 Oktober 2022, 00:31 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Lagu Ari Lasso dengan Judul Hampa. Lengkap dengan Lirik

Chord Lagu Ari Lasso dengan Judul Hampa. Lengkap dengan Lirik

22 Oktober 2022, 00:30 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Sabtu 22 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Jakarta dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Sabtu 22 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Jakarta dan Sekitarnya

22 Oktober 2022, 00:30 WIB

Kendalku

KUMPULAN Kata-kata Ucapan Selamat Hari Santri Nasional 2022 untuk Status Story WA, IG Penuh Makna

KUMPULAN Kata-kata Ucapan Selamat Hari Santri Nasional 2022 untuk Status Story WA, IG Penuh Makna

22 Oktober 2022, 00:27 WIB

Kendalku

LINK Video Kalah Bermain Badminton Full 2 Menit 19 Detik Viral di TikTok dan Twitter

LINK Video Kalah Bermain Badminton Full 2 Menit 19 Detik Viral di TikTok dan Twitter

22 Oktober 2022, 00:22 WIB

Karanganyar News

Kejutkan Fans, Taylor Swift Rilis Album Anyar Midnights dan MV Anti Hero

Kejutkan Fans, Taylor Swift Rilis Album Anyar Midnights dan MV Anti Hero

22 Oktober 2022, 00:21 WIB

Portal Purwokerto

Tata Laksana Doa Rosario Hari Ini, Sabtu, 22 Oktober 2022, Renungan Ayat Alkitab atas Peristiwa Gembira

Tata Laksana Doa Rosario Hari Ini, Sabtu, 22 Oktober 2022, Renungan Ayat Alkitab atas Peristiwa Gembira

22 Oktober 2022, 00:18 WIB

Media Jabodetabek

9 Twibbon Hari Raya Saraswati 2022 Terunik, Cocok Dijadikan Bingkai Foto di WA, IG, FB, dan Twitter

9 Twibbon Hari Raya Saraswati 2022 Terunik, Cocok Dijadikan Bingkai Foto di WA, IG, FB, dan Twitter

22 Oktober 2022, 00:17 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Pangandaran Hari Ini, Sabtu 22 Oktober 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Pangandaran Hari Ini, Sabtu 22 Oktober 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Dhuha

22 Oktober 2022, 00:15 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kota Banjar Hari Ini, Sabtu 22 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Kota Banjar Hari Ini, Sabtu 22 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

22 Oktober 2022, 00:15 WIB

Berita DIY

LINK Live Streaming Juventus vs Empoli Liga Italia Malam Ini, Siaran Langsung Nonton Serie A

LINK Live Streaming Juventus vs Empoli Liga Italia Malam Ini, Siaran Langsung Nonton Serie A

22 Oktober 2022, 00:15 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Ciamis Hari Ini, Sabtu 22 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Ciamis Hari Ini, Sabtu 22 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

22 Oktober 2022, 00:10 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Sabtu 22 Oktober 2022  serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Sabtu 22 Oktober 2022  serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

22 Oktober 2022, 00:10 WIB

Kabar Tegal

7 Daftar Pemeran Film Perfect Strangers Versi Indonesia, Salah Satunya Ada Vino G Bastian dan Pemeran Lainnya

7 Daftar Pemeran Film Perfect Strangers Versi Indonesia, Salah Satunya Ada Vino G Bastian dan Pemeran Lainnya

22 Oktober 2022, 00:06 WIB

Kilas Klaten

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 11 Halaman 10 dan 11 Kegiatan 2 Pola Pengembangan Paragraf

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 11 Halaman 10 dan 11 Kegiatan 2 Pola Pengembangan Paragraf

22 Oktober 2022, 00:06 WIB

Kendalku

Drakor One Dollar Lawyer Episode 9 Tayang 22 Oktober dan Tamat di Episode 12 Tayang Pekan Depan

Drakor One Dollar Lawyer Episode 9 Tayang 22 Oktober dan Tamat di Episode 12 Tayang Pekan Depan

22 Oktober 2022, 00:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kota Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Sabtu 22 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Kota Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Sabtu 22 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

22 Oktober 2022, 00:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Garut Hari Ini, Sabtu 22 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Garut Hari Ini, Sabtu 22 Oktober 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

22 Oktober 2022, 00:05 WIB

Kabar Tegal

Sinopsis Film Perfect Strangers Versi Indonesia: Kisah Persahabatan dan Permainan Berbahaya yang Dimainkan

Sinopsis Film Perfect Strangers Versi Indonesia: Kisah Persahabatan dan Permainan Berbahaya yang Dimainkan

22 Oktober 2022, 00:02 WIB

Zona Priangan

Ursula von der Leyen: Serangan Udara terhadap Infrastruktur Ukraina adalah Kejahatan Perang

Ursula von der Leyen: Serangan Udara terhadap Infrastruktur Ukraina adalah Kejahatan Perang

22 Oktober 2022, 00:00 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Sabtu 22 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Denpasar dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Sabtu 22 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Denpasar dan Sekitarnya

22 Oktober 2022, 00:00 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

PERANG MOBIL MEWAH! Toyota Fortuner GR Sport vs Mitsubishi Pajero Dakar Ultimate, Simak Ulasannya

PERANG MOBIL MEWAH! Toyota Fortuner GR Sport vs Mitsubishi Pajero Dakar Ultimate, Simak Ulasannya

21 Oktober 2022, 23:59 WIB