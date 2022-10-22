Lirik Lagu Work - Iggy Azalea dan Fakta di Baliknya

Walk a mile in these Louboutins
But they don't wear these sh-ts where I'm from
I'm not hating, I'm just telling you
I'm tryna to let you know what the f-ck that I've been through
Two feet in the red dirt, school skirt
Sugar cane, back lanes, three jobs took years to save
But I got a ticket on that plane
People got a lot to say, but don't know sh-t 'bout where I was made
Or how many floors that I had to scrub just to make it past where I am from
No money, no family, sixteen in the middle of Miami
No money, no family, sixteen in the middle of Miami
No money, no family, sixteen in the middle of Miami
(Sixteen in the middle of Miami)
I've been up all night, tryna get that rich
I've been work, work, work, work
Workin' on my sh-t
Milked the whole game twice
Gotta get it how I live
I've been work, work, work, work
Workin' on my sh-t
Now get this work
Now get this work
Now get this work
Now get this work
Workin' on my sh-t
You can hate it or love it
Hustle and the struggle is the only thing I'm trusting
Thoroughbred in a mud brick before the budget
White chick on that pac sh-t
My passion was ironic and my dreams were uncommon
Guess I gone crazy, first deal changed me
Robbed blind basically raped me
Ran through the bull shit like a Matador
Just made me madder and adamant to go at 'em and even the score
So, I went harder, studied the Carters 'til a deal was offered
Slept cold on the floor recording at 4 in the morn'n
And now I'm passin' the bar like a lawyer
Immigrant Art Ignorant
Your ill intent was insurance for my benefit
Hate be inconsiderate but the industry took my innocence
Too late now I'm in this b-tch
You don't know the half
This sh-t get real
Valley Girls giving blow jobs for Louboutins
What you call that?
Head over heels
