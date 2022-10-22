Lirik Lagu Brazil – Iggy Azalea dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Brazil - Iggy Azalea

Scalez, it's a Scalez track

Ayy, tell 'em run it back

AJ ruin everything, he in here

Paid for this body and none of it's cheap

I heard your song, now I'm goin' to sleep

Boys in my yard, but this ain't from Kelis

Look at my cars, you see nothin' on lease

Look, I'm showin' my cards how I play with a King

Heard they was sleepin', I'm breakin' the dream

Closin' a deal while you makin' a meme

Superstar status, I stay in the Hills

Light hundred thousand to play in some heels

Festival season, I'm out in Brazil

See that I'm hot and I ain't got no chill, uh, yeah

Mercedes the Benz and I park on the curb

Your man wanna pitch, but I'm tossin' a curve

The way that I live, you might call it absurd

I got it

All I got is these racks in my pocket

Stick my tongue out, I'm feelin' erotic

Hear my accent, he think I'm exotic

And still, I got it

Hands all over my body

Hands all up in his wallet

Baddest b-tch up in the party

For real, I got it

All I got is these racks in my pocket

Stick my tongue out, I'm feelin' erotic

Hear my accent, he think I'm exotic

And still, I got it

Hands all over my body

Hands all up in his wallet

Baddest b-tch up in the party

I'm showin' my cards how I play with a king

Heard they was sleepin', I'm breakin' the dream

Closin' a deal while you makin' a meme

Superstar status, I stay in the Hills

Light hundred thousand to play in some heels

Festival season, I'm out in Brazil

Festival season, I'm out in Brazil

I'm a fantasy, you a tragedy

And I'm rich, that's some shit that you will never be

This a movie, I'm somethin' they wanna see

Had a baby, bounced back like I'm twenty-three

I had millions and millions at twenty-three

Think it's funny that someone could f-ck with me

Talkin' down the whole time they look up to me

Y'all my children, I skipped out on custody

Take my time, ain't no rushin' me, haters in love with me

Faces is ugly, b-tches is mad

I worked at a store, I still get to the bag

A cover star magazine, look at my a-s, ooh (a-s, a-s)

I'm the front page

Take a shot, wait, it's a pump fake

Checkers or chess?

Don't play with the best or, b-tch, you end up a mess (uh)

I got it

All I got is these racks in my pocket

Stick my tongue out, I'm feelin' erotic

Hear my accent, he think I'm exotic

And still, I got it

Hands all over my body

Hands all up in his wallet

Baddest b-tch up in the party

For real, I got it

All I got is these racks in my pocket

Stick my tongue out, I'm feelin' erotic

Hear my accent, he think I'm exotic

And still, I got it

Hands all over my body

Hands all up in his wallet

Baddest b-tch up in the party

I'm showin' my cards how I play with a king

Heard they was sleepin', I'm breakin' the dream

Closin' a deal while you makin' a meme

Superstar status, I stay in the Hills

Light hundred thousand to play in some heels

Festival season, I'm out in Brazil

Festival season, I'm out in Brazil

I got it

I got it

Festival season, I'm out in Brazil

Brazil

Out in Brazil

I got it

Festival season, I'm out in Brazil