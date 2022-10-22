Lirik Lagu Brazil – Iggy Azalea dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Brazil - Iggy Azalea
Scalez, it's a Scalez track
Ayy, tell 'em run it back
AJ ruin everything, he in here
Paid for this body and none of it's cheap
I heard your song, now I'm goin' to sleep
Boys in my yard, but this ain't from Kelis
Look at my cars, you see nothin' on lease
Look, I'm showin' my cards how I play with a King
Heard they was sleepin', I'm breakin' the dream
Closin' a deal while you makin' a meme
Superstar status, I stay in the Hills
Light hundred thousand to play in some heels
Festival season, I'm out in Brazil
See that I'm hot and I ain't got no chill, uh, yeah
Mercedes the Benz and I park on the curb
Your man wanna pitch, but I'm tossin' a curve
The way that I live, you might call it absurd
I got it
All I got is these racks in my pocket
Stick my tongue out, I'm feelin' erotic
Hear my accent, he think I'm exotic
And still, I got it
Hands all over my body
Hands all up in his wallet
Baddest b-tch up in the party
For real, I got it
All I got is these racks in my pocket
Stick my tongue out, I'm feelin' erotic
Hear my accent, he think I'm exotic
And still, I got it
Hands all over my body
Hands all up in his wallet
Baddest b-tch up in the party
I'm showin' my cards how I play with a king
Heard they was sleepin', I'm breakin' the dream
Closin' a deal while you makin' a meme
Superstar status, I stay in the Hills
Light hundred thousand to play in some heels
Festival season, I'm out in Brazil
Festival season, I'm out in Brazil
I'm a fantasy, you a tragedy
And I'm rich, that's some shit that you will never be
This a movie, I'm somethin' they wanna see
Had a baby, bounced back like I'm twenty-three
I had millions and millions at twenty-three
Think it's funny that someone could f-ck with me
Talkin' down the whole time they look up to me
Y'all my children, I skipped out on custody
Take my time, ain't no rushin' me, haters in love with me
Faces is ugly, b-tches is mad
I worked at a store, I still get to the bag
A cover star magazine, look at my a-s, ooh (a-s, a-s)
I'm the front page
Take a shot, wait, it's a pump fake
Checkers or chess?
Don't play with the best or, b-tch, you end up a mess (uh)
I got it
All I got is these racks in my pocket
Stick my tongue out, I'm feelin' erotic
Hear my accent, he think I'm exotic
And still, I got it
Hands all over my body
Hands all up in his wallet
Baddest b-tch up in the party
For real, I got it
All I got is these racks in my pocket
Stick my tongue out, I'm feelin' erotic
Hear my accent, he think I'm exotic
And still, I got it
Hands all over my body
Hands all up in his wallet
Baddest b-tch up in the party
I'm showin' my cards how I play with a king
Heard they was sleepin', I'm breakin' the dream
Closin' a deal while you makin' a meme
Superstar status, I stay in the Hills
Light hundred thousand to play in some heels
Festival season, I'm out in Brazil
Festival season, I'm out in Brazil
I got it
I got it
Festival season, I'm out in Brazil
Brazil
Out in Brazil
I got it
Festival season, I'm out in Brazil
Artikel Pilihan