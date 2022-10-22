Lirik Lagu No Bystanders - Travis Scott dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 22 Oktober 2022, 00:40 WIB
Travis Scott
Travis Scott

Lirik Lagu No Bystanders - Travis Scott

The party never ends
In a motel, layin' with my sins, yeah
I'm tryna get revenge
You'll be all out of love in the end
Spent ten hours on this flight, man
Told the pilot ain't no flight plans
Can't believe whatever I'm seein'
And they know whenever I land
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Fuck the club up, fuck the club up (bitch)
Fuck the club up, fuck the club up (bitch)
Fuck the club up, fuck the club up
Fuck the club up, fuck the club up (yeah)
The party never ends
In a motel, layin' with my sins, yeah
I'm tryna get revenge
You'll be all out of love in the end
Bicentennial man, put the city on slam
She get trippy off Xans, lost twenty-one grams
And she did it on cam, wasn't no video dance
Make my own rules
I really don't pick, I just choose
I don't set picks, I just shoot
Chopper gettin' screwed
I told her it's B.Y.O.B., that mean buy your own booze
Put it on God, he the one who put me on top
Can't be put in a box, gotta move on the opps
Never got the move on the drop
Niggas tryna move on the Scott and, woo, that deep
Tryna run down, shit's deep
Gotta act a fool with the squad
Next city, no sleep, back to the 713
Spent ten hours on this flight, man
Told the pilot ain't no flight plans
Can't believe whatever I'm seein'
And they know whenever I land
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Fuck the club up, fuck the club up (bitch)
Fuck the club up, fuck the club up (bitch)
Fuck the club up, fuck the club up
Fuck the club up, fuck the club up (yeah)
Heartbreak hotel, bet you can't take no L's
Plug like AOL, who say that I ain't gon' sell?
Hand me the I hate yourself
She said, "I got it, nigga"
I said, "I ain't gon' tell"
Buy it by the pound so it ain't no scale
I'm sick of the drank (the drink, yeah)
The flippin' of paint (the paint, yeah)
Grippin' the grain (the grain, yeah)
Whippin' the tank (the tank, yeah)
My niggas gon' flame (bang, yeah)
Bitch, I'm with gang (gang, yeah)
Got your bitch on the plane
Spent ten hours on this flight, man
Told the pilot ain't no flight plans
Can't believe whatever I'm sayin'
And they know whenever I land
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Fuck the club up, fuck the club up (bitch)
Fuck the club up, fuck the club up (bitch)
Fuck the club up, fuck the club up
Fuck the club up, fuck the club up (yeah)
The party never ends
Fuck the club up, fuck the club up (bitch)
Fuck the club up, fuck the club up (bitch)
Fuck the club up, fuck the club up
Fuck the club up, fuck the club up
The party never ends (yeah)
Family function, ain't no friends
Had a line around my ends
Turned 'em into Ms
Why you tryna make amends?
What's that smell? It's heaven's scent
Like I drop straight out the wind
Dodgin' hell and sins
I can't go back there again
Now the dogs ain't civilized
Take the one, feel vilified
You can't see my suns
Like the light don't hit this eye
In the function and I'm fried
It's the strive it's not the drive
When they open wide
It's a riot, riot
Fuck the club up, fuck the club up (bitch)
Nah, nigga, nah, nigga, for real, we walkin' in this bitch heavy
Fuck the club up, fuck the club up (bitch)
Fuck the club up, fuck the club up
They know me when they see me, nigga, ah!
Fuck the club up, fuck the club up (yeah)
Uh

Credit:

Title: No Bystanders

Artis: Travis Scott

Dirilis: 2018

Genre: Hip Hop

Fakta Menarik 

Travis Scott adalah seorang rapper, penyanyi, penulis lagu, dan produser rekaman asal Amerika. Nama panggungnya adalah senama paman kesayangan yang dipadukan dengan nama depan salah satu inspirasinya, Kid Cudi yang bernama asli Scott Mecudi.

Travis Scoot yang merupakan kekasih Kylie Jenner memiliki nama asli Jacques Bermon Webster dan selama karirnya, ia telah menjadi seniman dan tokoh budaya pop yang diakui secara global. Travis Scott juga telah berkolaborasi dengan beberapa brand ternama seperti Nike, Dior, dan McDonald's.

