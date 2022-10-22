Lirik Lagu No Bystanders - Travis Scott dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu No Bystanders - Travis Scott

The party never ends

In a motel, layin' with my sins, yeah

I'm tryna get revenge

You'll be all out of love in the end

Spent ten hours on this flight, man

Told the pilot ain't no flight plans

Can't believe whatever I'm seein'

And they know whenever I land

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Fuck the club up, fuck the club up (bitch)

Fuck the club up, fuck the club up (bitch)

Fuck the club up, fuck the club up

Fuck the club up, fuck the club up (yeah)

The party never ends

In a motel, layin' with my sins, yeah

I'm tryna get revenge

You'll be all out of love in the end

Bicentennial man, put the city on slam

She get trippy off Xans, lost twenty-one grams

And she did it on cam, wasn't no video dance

Make my own rules

I really don't pick, I just choose

I don't set picks, I just shoot

Chopper gettin' screwed

I told her it's B.Y.O.B., that mean buy your own booze

Put it on God, he the one who put me on top

Can't be put in a box, gotta move on the opps

Never got the move on the drop

Niggas tryna move on the Scott and, woo, that deep

Tryna run down, shit's deep

Gotta act a fool with the squad

Next city, no sleep, back to the 713

Spent ten hours on this flight, man

Told the pilot ain't no flight plans

Can't believe whatever I'm seein'

And they know whenever I land

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Fuck the club up, fuck the club up (bitch)

Fuck the club up, fuck the club up (bitch)

Fuck the club up, fuck the club up

Fuck the club up, fuck the club up (yeah)

Heartbreak hotel, bet you can't take no L's

Plug like AOL, who say that I ain't gon' sell?

Hand me the I hate yourself

She said, "I got it, nigga"

I said, "I ain't gon' tell"

Buy it by the pound so it ain't no scale

I'm sick of the drank (the drink, yeah)

The flippin' of paint (the paint, yeah)

Grippin' the grain (the grain, yeah)

Whippin' the tank (the tank, yeah)

My niggas gon' flame (bang, yeah)

Bitch, I'm with gang (gang, yeah)

Got your bitch on the plane

Spent ten hours on this flight, man

Told the pilot ain't no flight plans

Can't believe whatever I'm sayin'

And they know whenever I land

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Fuck the club up, fuck the club up (bitch)

Fuck the club up, fuck the club up (bitch)

Fuck the club up, fuck the club up

Fuck the club up, fuck the club up (yeah)

The party never ends

Fuck the club up, fuck the club up (bitch)

Fuck the club up, fuck the club up (bitch)

Fuck the club up, fuck the club up

Fuck the club up, fuck the club up

The party never ends (yeah)

Family function, ain't no friends

Had a line around my ends

Turned 'em into Ms

Why you tryna make amends?

What's that smell? It's heaven's scent

Like I drop straight out the wind

Dodgin' hell and sins

I can't go back there again

Now the dogs ain't civilized

Take the one, feel vilified

You can't see my suns

Like the light don't hit this eye

In the function and I'm fried

It's the strive it's not the drive

When they open wide

It's a riot, riot

Fuck the club up, fuck the club up (bitch)

Nah, nigga, nah, nigga, for real, we walkin' in this bitch heavy

Fuck the club up, fuck the club up (bitch)

Fuck the club up, fuck the club up

They know me when they see me, nigga, ah!

Fuck the club up, fuck the club up (yeah)

Uh

Credit:

Title: No Bystanders

Artis: Travis Scott

Dirilis: 2018

Genre: Hip Hop

Fakta Menarik

Travis Scott adalah seorang rapper, penyanyi, penulis lagu, dan produser rekaman asal Amerika. Nama panggungnya adalah senama paman kesayangan yang dipadukan dengan nama depan salah satu inspirasinya, Kid Cudi yang bernama asli Scott Mecudi.

Travis Scoot yang merupakan kekasih Kylie Jenner memiliki nama asli Jacques Bermon Webster dan selama karirnya, ia telah menjadi seniman dan tokoh budaya pop yang diakui secara global. Travis Scott juga telah berkolaborasi dengan beberapa brand ternama seperti Nike, Dior, dan McDonald's.