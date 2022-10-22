Lirik Lagu R.I.P Screw - Travis Scott dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu R.I.P Screw- Travis Scott

Ya' know?

(South Side)

Rest in peace to Screw, tonight we take it slowly

(I gotta let you know, the way)

(I gotta let you know, the way)

(I'm gonna take it all and clean it)

(I'm gonna take it all and spend it)

And that's all I've been sayin'

(South Side)

If you fall for the games, then you're the one playin'

Because it's too much money out here

And there's too many honeys out here

Feel like a trip off the drank, that's weird

Feel like a trip off the drank, that's weird

Rest in peace to Screw, tonight we take it slowly

Oh, my God, I just can feel the love

Drop top with the windows up

Jump inside, oh, won't you roll with us?

Make the devil bite the angel dust

Shawty, shawty, please

Shawty would you go?

Shawty what you like?

Tell me what you want

Rest in peace to Screw, tonight we take it slowly, yeah

I just took a four to the head like Mane

Drop the top on the slab, like Mane

Off the top of the dome like Mane

Nothin' beatin' home like Mane

And the Screw tapes on like Mane

I go Pimp C on the phone like Mane

Flip side platinum don't do chrome like Mane

Had the south side fade, now let the braids hang

This shit S.U.C smooth like Mane

Rest in peace, Screw, like Mane

Rest in peace to Screw, tonight we take it slowly

Oh, my God, I just can feel the love

Drop top with the windows up

Screw found international sound because—

Throughout the South, and it's new to, um...

Shawty got a thing for us

Credit:

Title: R.I.P Screw

Artis: Travis Scott

Dirilis: 2018

Genre: Hip Hop

Fakta Menarik

Travis Scott adalah seorang rapper, penyanyi, penulis lagu, dan produser rekaman asal Amerika. Nama panggungnya adalah senama paman kesayangan yang dipadukan dengan nama depan salah satu inspirasinya, Kid Cudi yang bernama asli Scott Mecudi.

Travis Scoot yang merupakan kekasih Kylie Jenner memiliki nama asli Jacques Bermon Webster dan selama karirnya, ia telah menjadi seniman dan tokoh budaya pop yang diakui secara global. Travis Scott juga telah berkolaborasi dengan beberapa brand ternama seperti Nike, Dior, dan McDonald's.