Lirik Lagu R.I.P Screw - Travis Scott dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu R.I.P Screw- Travis Scott
Ya' know?
(South Side)
Rest in peace to Screw, tonight we take it slowly
(I gotta let you know, the way)
(I gotta let you know, the way)
(I'm gonna take it all and clean it)
(I'm gonna take it all and spend it)
And that's all I've been sayin'
(South Side)
If you fall for the games, then you're the one playin'
Because it's too much money out here
And there's too many honeys out here
Feel like a trip off the drank, that's weird
Feel like a trip off the drank, that's weird
Rest in peace to Screw, tonight we take it slowly
Oh, my God, I just can feel the love
Drop top with the windows up
Jump inside, oh, won't you roll with us?
Make the devil bite the angel dust
Shawty, shawty, please
Shawty would you go?
Shawty what you like?
Tell me what you want
Rest in peace to Screw, tonight we take it slowly, yeah
I just took a four to the head like Mane
Drop the top on the slab, like Mane
Off the top of the dome like Mane
Nothin' beatin' home like Mane
And the Screw tapes on like Mane
I go Pimp C on the phone like Mane
Flip side platinum don't do chrome like Mane
Had the south side fade, now let the braids hang
This shit S.U.C smooth like Mane
Rest in peace, Screw, like Mane
Rest in peace to Screw, tonight we take it slowly
Oh, my God, I just can feel the love
Drop top with the windows up
Screw found international sound because—
Throughout the South, and it's new to, um...
Shawty got a thing for us
Credit:
Title: R.I.P Screw
Artis: Travis Scott
Dirilis: 2018
Genre: Hip Hop
Fakta Menarik
Travis Scott adalah seorang rapper, penyanyi, penulis lagu, dan produser rekaman asal Amerika. Nama panggungnya adalah senama paman kesayangan yang dipadukan dengan nama depan salah satu inspirasinya, Kid Cudi yang bernama asli Scott Mecudi.
Travis Scoot yang merupakan kekasih Kylie Jenner memiliki nama asli Jacques Bermon Webster dan selama karirnya, ia telah menjadi seniman dan tokoh budaya pop yang diakui secara global. Travis Scott juga telah berkolaborasi dengan beberapa brand ternama seperti Nike, Dior, dan McDonald's.
