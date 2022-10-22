Lirik Lagu Carousel - Travis Scott dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Carousel - Travis Scott

What's crackin'?

You already know who it is

Ya' boy, Big Tuck

Freight Train Tuck

Astroworld is now in session, ya understand?

I'm the dean of this here

I got this

Yeah, yeah

Parked at the Days Inn, ain't takin' no days in (yeah)

Don't need a vacation, I need a replacement (alright)

Bustin' the lights out as soon as we came in (it's lit)

What're they talkin' about, what's it pertainin' (yeah, yeah)

Need me a therapist to ask if I'm aging

This M-E-D it feel caved in

All of my demons invadin'

I live paranoid, hesitatin'

They bitin', they bitin', the cadence

Go out their way, it's okay

Just like they dosing the basement

I got a gate with my face in

Brand new, brand new

This new place I got to

New world, new sky

That's so blue, it's black too

New growth, new growth

All these fakes I outgrew

Blue bands, blue bands

Get my cash from drive-thru

Boy you're too flash, too flash

Keep the flash minimal

Bitch, I'm too cold, too cold

See my breath visible

Yeah

Icy cold, it is so, it is so icy cold (yeah)

Mixing the water with cheeses, making the money get mold (yeah)

Trying to be like gang, you better go get it in Vogue (yeah)

Put 84's on lanes, I ride by, you think it is spokes

We did it, we said it, we spoke

We put it out, thought it was smoke, this 504

This is at home, right down the street, from Alamo

Moving in silence don't mean it's movin' slow

Even though the speed got old

Sprinklin' methamphetamines

On the leaves, like the snow

Bet they soak

I'm a new species, tail swings on the road

Come to reach, and lose both

Got springs like a toad

Sum' for free in the tote

Saké drown like round white diamonds

Carats (yah)

Copy sound, mic got two wings, parrot (alright!)

Landing down wind, caught two wings (it's lit!)

Talons scrape, hit the stage, two wings (yeah, yeah!)

Better pray, better pray in two wings (straight up!)

Brand new, brand new

This new place I got to

New world, new sky

That's so blue, it's black too

New growth, new growth

All these fakes I outgrew

Blue bands, blue bands

Get my cash from drive-thru

Boy you're too flash, too flash

Keep the flash minimal

Bitch, I'm too cold, too cold

See my breath visible

Credit:

Title: Carousel

Artis: Travis Scott

Dirilis: 2018

Genre: Hip Hop

Fakta di Balik Lagu Carousel - Travis Scott

Travis Scott adalah seorang rapper, penyanyi, penulis lagu, dan produser rekaman asal Amerika. Nama panggungnya adalah senama paman kesayangan yang dipadukan dengan nama depan salah satu inspirasinya, Kid Cudi yang bernama asli Scott Mecudi.