Lirik Lagu Rolex – Iggy Azalea dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Rolex – Iggy Azalea

You used to be everything, now that mean nothing

Thought this was poker with the cards up but we were bluffing

I miss you but pride won't let me tell you

Thought that we had all the time

But I'm guessing that plans fell through

Yeah, we fell off

I won't ask you to climb back

I paid twenty for that Rolly, I just want my time back

Was wrong too but I see it now

That you don't give a damn

I got you tatted, you took off before the ink dried on my hands

I was down to give you the world, instead you gave me hell

I lied, tried to be perfect and I played myself

And it hurts so bad, we coulda worked on that

Cause you say you love me, but real love don't work like that

The truth is, I left a piece of me in a piece I gave you

And I tend to laugh and crack a smile when things get painful

Said I crack a smile when things get painful

Remembering the moments when I used to date you

Rolex's don't tick-tock

But damn it baby, my time costs

And damn it baby, my time is money

So I need payback for all the time lost

I need payback for all the time lost

Said, I need payback for all the time lost

Damn it baby, my time costs

So I need payback for all the time lost

Say that you love me

I say that you're lying

Cause I said we could work on it, you said "let's leave it behind"

Couldn't put together the picture I paint in my mind

So how I see you know insulting me is wasting my time

But we live and learn and learn and love and let go

Cause if we stay in this then we might make it worse than before

Another hard lesson, stressing taking personal notes

Remember sweet nothings, like baby, what's the purpose in those?

Both of us saying it shouldn't have went like that

But sometimes in love, it just get like that

Used to think that when it went wrong we'd get right back

You know, Cupid's got another arrow, and sh-t like that

And for all of y'all watching I hope that this entertain you

And that you enjoyed this song that I sang you

Cause I'm still here laughing when it gets painful

Remembering the moments when I used to date you

Rolex's don't tick-tock

But damn it baby, my time costs

And damn it baby, my time is money

So I need payback for all the time lost

I need payback for all the time lost

Said, I need payback for all the time lost

Damn it baby, my time costs

So I need payback for all the time lost

Rolex's don't tick-tock

But damn it baby, my time costs

And damn it baby, my time is money

So I need payback for all the time lost

I need payback for all the time lost

Said, I need payback for all the time lost

Damn it baby, my time costs

So I need payback for all the time lost

Credits

Artis: Iggy Azalea

Penulis lagu: Jon Turner, Kurtis McKenzie, Jason Pebworth, Jon Shave, George Astasio, dan Iggy Azalea

Album: The New Classic (Deluxe Edition)

Rilis: 2014

Genre: Rap, Hip-Hop

Fakta di Balik Lagu Rolex