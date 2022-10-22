Lirik Lagu Switch – Iggy Azalea feat Anitta dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Switch – Iggy Azalea feat Anitta

What you want, look

Look

Kick in the door, wavin' the four fizzy

They already know they can't f-ck with Iggy

True's cost more than the rent do, you know that

All black on when I come through, it's Kodak

Mirror, mirror on the wall

Is Iggy the ziggy-iggy the baddest of 'em all?

Why you come through, shut down the mall?

All that a-s deserve an applause

Change the game (change it up, change it up now)

Switchin' up the game (switch it up, switch it up now)

There I go again (here we go, here we go)

Play your role, play you role

Fantasy (fantasy)

Turns reality (turn reality)

Right in front of me (right in front of me)

I can have it anyway I want

Red light, yellow light, green light, switch!

This is 'bout that time you recognize that I'm that b-tch

This is all that sauce your mama said you couldn't get

Red light, yellow light, green light, switch!

Switch (Switch)

Switch (Switch)

Switch (Switch)

Red light, yellow light, switch!

Me and my boo on a worldwide hustle

You know what it is when I flex that muscle

I don't even know what a real one do

Talk that talk, I can back it up too

Got yo dessert, call me the waiter

I'm flirtin', you get it later

You could get it from the inside out

No hands, you could put it in your mouth

Change the game (change it up, change it up now)

Switchin' up the game (switch it up, switch it up now)

There I go again (here we go, here we go)

Play your role, play you role

Fantasy (fantasy)

Turns reality (turn reality)

Right in front of me (right in front of me)

I can have it anyway I want