Lirik Lagu Switch – Iggy Azalea feat Anitta dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 22 Oktober 2022, 00:09 WIB
Ilustrasi mikrofon.
Ilustrasi mikrofon. /Pixabay/Fotocitizen

 

Lirik Lagu SwitchIggy Azalea feat Anitta

What you want, look
Look
Kick in the door, wavin' the four fizzy
They already know they can't f-ck with Iggy
True's cost more than the rent do, you know that
All black on when I come through, it's Kodak
Mirror, mirror on the wall

Is Iggy the ziggy-iggy the baddest of 'em all?
Why you come through, shut down the mall?
All that a-s deserve an applause
Change the game (change it up, change it up now)
Switchin' up the game (switch it up, switch it up now)
There I go again (here we go, here we go)

Play your role, play you role
Fantasy (fantasy)
Turns reality (turn reality)
Right in front of me (right in front of me)
I can have it anyway I want
Red light, yellow light, green light, switch!
This is 'bout that time you recognize that I'm that b-tch
This is all that sauce your mama said you couldn't get

Red light, yellow light, green light, switch!
Switch (Switch)
Switch (Switch)
Switch (Switch)
Red light, yellow light, switch!

Me and my boo on a worldwide hustle
You know what it is when I flex that muscle
I don't even know what a real one do
Talk that talk, I can back it up too
Got yo dessert, call me the waiter
I'm flirtin', you get it later

You could get it from the inside out
No hands, you could put it in your mouth
Change the game (change it up, change it up now)
Switchin' up the game (switch it up, switch it up now)
There I go again (here we go, here we go)

Play your role, play you role
Fantasy (fantasy)
Turns reality (turn reality)
Right in front of me (right in front of me)
I can have it anyway I want

Editor: Irwan Suherman

