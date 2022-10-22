Lirik Lagu Barricade - Interpol dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Barricade - Interpol
I did not take to analysis
So I had to make up my mind
And hold it for a while
I would not just leave you without a kiss
But I guess there must come a time
When there's no more tears to cry
Thieves and snakes need homes
Need homes, barricade
It starts to feel like a barricade
To keep us away, to keep us away
It kind of does
It starts to feel like a barricade
To keep us away, keep us away
I could not lean on the politics
'Cause I didn't want to train my eye
To hold so short a time
Oh so high, just don't know
Where the blind could lead the sightless
But I still like to witness
Thieves and snakes need homes
Need homes, barricade
It starts to feel like a barricade
To keep us away, to keep us away
It kind of does
It starts to feel like a barricade
To keep us away, keep us away
Artikel Pilihan