Lirik Lagu Barricade - Interpol dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Barricade - Interpol

I did not take to analysis

So I had to make up my mind

And hold it for a while

I would not just leave you without a kiss

But I guess there must come a time

When there's no more tears to cry

Thieves and snakes need homes

Need homes, barricade

It starts to feel like a barricade

To keep us away, to keep us away

It kind of does

It starts to feel like a barricade

To keep us away, keep us away

I could not lean on the politics

'Cause I didn't want to train my eye

To hold so short a time

Oh so high, just don't know

Where the blind could lead the sightless

But I still like to witness

Thieves and snakes need homes

Need homes, barricade

It starts to feel like a barricade

To keep us away, to keep us away

It kind of does

It starts to feel like a barricade

To keep us away, keep us away