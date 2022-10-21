Lirik Lagu South of the Border – Ed Sheeran feat Camila Cabello, Cardi B dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu South of the Border
She got the, mmm, brown eyes, caramel thighs
Long hair, no wedding ring, hey
I saw you lookin' from across the way
And now I really wanna know your name
She got the, mmm, white dress, but when she's wearin' less
Man, you know that she drives me crazy
The, mmm, brown eyes, beautiful smile
You know I love watching you do your thing
I love her hips, curves, lips say the words
Te amo, mami, ah, te amo, mami
I kiss her, this love is like a dream
So join me in this bed that I'm in
Push up on me and sweat, darling
So I'm gonna put my time in
I won't stop until the angels sing
Jump in that water, be free
Come south of the border with me
Jump in that water, be free
Come south of the border with me
Jump in that water, be free
Come south of the border with me
Jump in that water, be free
Come south of the border with me
Come south of the border, border
Come south of the border with me
Come south of the border, border
Come south of the border with me
He got that, mmm, green eyes, givin' me signs
That he really wants to know my name, hey
I saw you lookin' from across the way
And suddenly, I'm glad I came, ay!
Ven para acá quiero bailar, toma mi mano
Quiero sentir tu cuerpo en mi, estás temblando
Mmm, green eyes, takin' your time
Now we know we'll never be the same
I love his lips 'cause he says the words
Te amo, mami, ah, te amo, mami
Don't wake up, this love is like a dream
So join me in this bed that I'm in
Push up on me and sweat, darling
So I'm gonna put my time in (Time in)
I won't stop until the angels sing
Jump in that water, be free
Come south of the border with me
Jump in that water, be free
Come south of the border with me
