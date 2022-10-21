Lirik Lagu South of the Border – Ed Sheeran feat Camila Cabello, Cardi B dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu South of the Border

She got the, mmm, brown eyes, caramel thighs

Long hair, no wedding ring, hey

I saw you lookin' from across the way

And now I really wanna know your name

She got the, mmm, white dress, but when she's wearin' less

Man, you know that she drives me crazy

The, mmm, brown eyes, beautiful smile

You know I love watching you do your thing

I love her hips, curves, lips say the words

Te amo, mami, ah, te amo, mami

I kiss her, this love is like a dream

So join me in this bed that I'm in

Push up on me and sweat, darling

So I'm gonna put my time in

I won't stop until the angels sing

Jump in that water, be free

Come south of the border with me

Jump in that water, be free

Come south of the border with me

Jump in that water, be free

Come south of the border with me

Jump in that water, be free

Come south of the border with me

Come south of the border, border

Come south of the border with me

Come south of the border, border

Come south of the border with me

He got that, mmm, green eyes, givin' me signs

That he really wants to know my name, hey

I saw you lookin' from across the way

And suddenly, I'm glad I came, ay!

Ven para acá quiero bailar, toma mi mano

Quiero sentir tu cuerpo en mi, estás temblando

Mmm, green eyes, takin' your time

Now we know we'll never be the same

I love his lips 'cause he says the words

Te amo, mami, ah, te amo, mami

Don't wake up, this love is like a dream

So join me in this bed that I'm in

Push up on me and sweat, darling

So I'm gonna put my time in (Time in)

I won't stop until the angels sing

Jump in that water, be free

Come south of the border with me

Jump in that water, be free

Come south of the border with me