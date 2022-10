Lirik Lagu Because We Can - Fatboy Slim dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Because We Can - Fatboy Slim



Because we can, can, can

Yes we can, can, can, can

Can, can, can, can, can

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Everybody can, can!

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Everybody can, can!

Because we can, can, can

Yes, we can, can, can

Yes, we can, can, can

Because we can, can, can

Yes, we can, can, can

Yes, we can, can, can, can

Can, can, can, can

Can, can, can, can

Can, can, can, can, can, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Everybody can, can!

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Can, can, can, can

Can, can, can, can

Can, can, can, can

Can, can, can, can

Can, can, can, can

Can, can, can, can

Can, can, can, can

Can, can, can

Everybody can, can!

Bumpy Bumpy (oh, oh)

Bumpy Bumpy (oh, oh)

Bumpy Bumpy (oh, oh)

(Grinding) (oh, oh)

Bumpy Bumpy (oh, oh)

Bumpy Bumpy (oh, oh)



Can can, can (Can, can, can)

Yes, we can, can, can (Can, can, can)

Yes, we can, can, can (Can, can, can)

Because we can, can, can (Can, can, can)

Yes, we can, can, can (Can, can, can)

Yes, we can, can, can (Can, can, can)

Because we (Can, can, can)

Because we (Can, can, can)

Because we (Can, can, can)

Because we (Can, can, can)

Because we can, can, can (Can, can, can)

Because we can, can, can (Can, can, can)

Because we can, can, can, can

Can, can, can, can

Can, can, can, can

Can, can, can, can

Can, can, can, can

Can, can, can, can

Can, can, can, can

Can, can, can, can

Can, can, can, can

Can, can, can, can, can

Everybody can, can!

Because we can, can, can, can

Can, can, can, can

Can, can, can, can

Can, can, can, can

Can, can, can, can

Credit