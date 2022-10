Lirik Lagu Someday to You – The Vamps feat Demi Lovato dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Somebody to You – The Vamps feat Demi Lovato

Yeah, you!

Yeah, you!

I used to wanna be

Living like there's only me

But now I spend my time

Thinking 'bout a way to get you off my mind (Yeah, you!)

I used to be so tough

Never really gave enough

And then you caught my eye

Giving me the feeling of a lightning strike (Yeah, you!)

Look at me now, I'm falling

I can't even talk, still stuttering

This ground I'm on, it keeps shaking

Oh, oh, oh, now!

All I wanna be, yeah, all I ever wanna be, yeah, yeah

Is somebody to you

All I wanna be, yeah, all I ever wanna be, yeah, yeah

Is somebody to you

Everybody's tryna be a billionaire

But every time I look at you, I just don't care

'Cause all I wanna be, yeah, all I ever wanna be, yeah, yeah

Is somebody to you (Yeah, you!)

I used to run around

I didn't wanna settle down

But now, I wake each day

Looking for a way that I can see your face (Yeah, you!)

I've got your photograph

But baby, I need more than that

I need to know your lips

Nothing ever mattered to me more than this (Yeah, you!)

Look at me now, I'm falling

I can't even talk, still stuttering

This ground I'm on, it keeps shaking

Oh, oh, oh, now!

All I wanna be, yeah, all I ever wanna be, yeah, yeah

Is somebody to you

All I wanna be, yeah, all I ever wanna be, yeah, yeah

Is somebody to you

Everybody's tryna be a billionaire

But every time I look at you, I just don't care

'Cause all I wanna be, yeah, all I ever wanna be, yeah, yeah

Is somebody to you (Yeah, you!)

Look at me now, I'm fallin'

I can't even talk, still stutterin'

All I wanna be, yeah, all I ever wanna be, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

(Yeah, you!)