Lirik Lagu I'll Go Crazy If I Don't Go Crazy Tonight – U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

I'll Go Crazy If I Don't Go Crazy Tonight – U2

She's a rainbow and she loves the peaceful life

Knows I'll go crazy if I don't go crazy tonight

There's a part of me in chaos that's quiet

And there's a part of you that wants me to riot

Everybody needs to cry or needs to spit

Every sweet-tooth needs just a little hit

Every beauty needs to go out with an idiot

How can you stand next to the truth and not see it?

Oh, change of heart comes slow

It's not a hill, it's a mountain

As you start out the climb

Do you believe me or are you doubting?

We're gonna make it all the way to the light

But I know I'll go crazy if I don't go crazy tonight

Every generation gets a chance to change the world

Pity the nation that won't listen to you boys and girls

Is the sweetest melody the one we haven't heard?

Is it true that perfect love drives out all fear?

The right to be ridiculous is something I hold dear

Oh, but change of heart comes slow

It's not a hill, it's a mountain

As you start out the climb

You see, for me, I've been shouting

But we're gonna make it all the way to the light

But I know I'll go crazy if I don't go crazy tonight

Baby, baby, baby, I know I'm not alone

Baby, baby, baby, I know I'm not alone

Ha, ha, ha

Oh, it's not a hill it's a mountain

As you start out the climb

You see, for me, I've been shouting

Let's shout into the darkness, squeeze out sparks of light

You know we're gonna go crazy, you know we'll go crazy

You know we'll go crazy, if we don't go crazy tonight

Oh, slowly

Oh

Hold me slow

