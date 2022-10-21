Lirik lagu R.E.M – Ariana Grande dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu R.E.M – Ariana Grande

Last night boy I met you

Yeah, when I was sleeping

You're such a dream to me

And it was on a day like this

Yeah, if you can believe

If you can believe

You're such a dream to me

Before you speak, don't move

'Cause I don't wanna wake up

Wake up, wake up, wake up

Don't wanna wake up

Wake up, wake up, wake up (Oh)

Boy, you're such a dream

If you can believe?

Boy you're such a dream to me, yeah, yeah

"Excuse me, um, I love you"

I know that's not the way to start a conversation, trouble

I watch them other girls when they come and bug you

But I felt like I knew you, so I just wanted to hug you

Plus, you don't know your way around

You can stop your playing now

All your worries, lay 'em down, shh, don't say it loud

Is this real, baby?

(Bum, bum, bum, bum, bum, bum, bum, bum, bum, bum, bum)

You like?

"I love you"

Who starts a conversation like that? Nobody, but I do

But you are not a picture, I can't cut you up and hide you

I'll get you out my mind, mhm, I tried to

But I just want to stand and yell

I will never dare to tell

Think I heard some wedding bells, shh, keep it to yourself

Is this real? (Is this real?)

Before you speak, don't move

'Cause I don't wanna wake up

Wake up, wake up, wake up

Don't wanna wake up, oh no

Wake up, wake up, wake up

'Cause you're such a dream

If you can believe

You're such a dream to me, mmm, boy

I could buy you anything, but I cannot buy you

Before your boy gets smart, I would never try to

You know I'm thinking to myself, "What happened, why you?"

But when I see you in my dreams, psh, I knew

You know how to treat it, you know how to eat it

You know how to beat it (I know how to keep it)

The Good Housekeeping Seal

(Bum, bum, bum, bum, bum, bum, bum, bum, bum, bum, bum)

I don't just wanna touch you

I'm tryna turn two single people into a couple

What's your next month like? Tell me what you're up to

We can leave right now, boy, you don't need a duffle

What about La Perla? Let Vickie keep her secret

Boy, it ain't no secret if I know you're gonna peep it, oh

Before you speak, don't move

'Cause I don't wanna wake up

Wake up, wake up, wa-wake up

Wake up, wake up, wake up, wa-wake up

(No I don't want, no)

'Cause you're such a dream (does this end?)

If you can believe, you're such a dream to me

To me, mmm, boy, to me