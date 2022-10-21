Lirik Lagu Comeback to Me - Utada Hikaru dan Fakta di Baliknya

Comeback to Me - Utada Hikaru

The rain falls on my windows

And a coldness runs through my soul

And the rain falls, oh, the rain falls

I don't want to be alone

I wish that I could Photoshop

All our bad memories

'Cause the flashbacks, oh, the flashbacks

Won't leave me alone

If you come back to me, I'll be all that you need

Baby, come back to me

Let me make up for what happened in the past

Come back, baby, come back to me

Come back, I'll be everything you need

Come back, baby, come back to me

Come back, boy, you're one in a million

Come back, baby, come back to me

Come back, I'll be everything you need

Come back, baby, come back to me

Come back, you're one in a million

Lower east side of Manhattan

She goes shopping for new clothes

And she buys this and she buys that

Just leave her alone

I wish that he would listen to her side of the story

It isn't that bad, it isn't that bad

And she's wiser for it now

I admit I cheated, don't know why I did it

But I do regret it

Nothing I can do or say can change the past

Come back, baby, come back to me

Come back, I'll be everything you need

Come back, baby, come back to me

Come back, boy, you're one in a million