Lirik Lagu Immigrant Song - Led Zeppelin dan Fakta di Baliknya

Ah-ah, ah!
We come from the land of the ice and snow
From the midnight sun where the hot springs flow
The hammer of the gods
Will drive our ships to new lands
To fight the horde, sing and cry
Valhalla, I am coming
On we sweep with threshing oar
Our only goal will be the western shore
How soft your fields so green
Can whisper tales of gore
Of how we calmed the tides of war
We are your overlords
So now you'd better stop and rebuild all your ruins
For peace and trust can win the day despite of all your losing
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh
Ahh, ah
