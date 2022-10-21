Lirik Lagu Intentions - Justin Bieber feat Quavo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Arif Rahman Nasution
- 21 Oktober 2022, 01:58 WIB
Justin Bieber.
Justin Bieber. /Tangkapan layar YouTube/Justin Bieber

Lirik Lagu Intentions - Justin Bieber feat Quavo

Picture perfect, you don't need no filter
Gorgeous, make 'em drop dead, you're a killer
Shower you with all my attention
Yeah, these are my only intentions
Stay in the kitchen cookin' up, got your own bread
Heart full of equity or an asset
Make sure that you don't need no mentions
Yeah, these are my only intentions

Shout out to your mom and dad for makin' you
Standin' ovation, they did a great job raisin' you
When I create you're my muse
That kind of smile that makes the news

Can't nobody throw shade on your name in these streets
Triple threat, you're a boss, you a bae, you a beast
You make it easy to choose
You got a mean touch, I can't refuse (No, I can't refuse it)

Picture perfect, you don't need no filter
Gorgeous, make 'em drop dead, you're a killer
Shower you with all my attention
Yeah, these are my only intentions
Stay in the kitchen cookin' up, got your own bread
Heart full of equity or an asset
Make sure that you don't need no mentions
Yeah, these are my only intentions

Already passed, you don't need no approval
Good everywhere, don't worry 'bout no refusal
Second to none, you got the upper hand now
Don't need a sponsor, nope, you're the brand now

You're my rock, my Colorado
Got that ring, just like Toronto
Lovin' you now, a little more tomorrow
That's how I feel, act like you know that you are

Picture perfect, you don't need no filter
Gorgeous, make 'em drop dead, you're a killer
Shower you with all my attention
Yeah, these are my only intentions
Stay in the kitchen cookin' up, got you're own bread (Whip it)
Heart full of equity or an asset (Asset)
Make sure that you don't need no mentions (Yeah, yeah)
Yeah, these are my only intentions (Quavo)

No cap, no pretendin'
You don't need mentions (No cap)
Got 'em sayin' "goals", they don't wanna be independent ('Pendent)
Tell them to mind your business (Woo), we in our feelings
It's fifty-fifty percentage (Fifty)
Attention, we need commitment (Oh)

