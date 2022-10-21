Lirik Lagu Part of Me - Katy Perry dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 21 Oktober 2022, 04:13 WIB
Katy Perry, simak lirik lagu Part of Me dan faktanya.
Katy Perry, simak lirik lagu Part of Me dan faktanya. /Instagram.com/@katyperry

Lirik Lagu Part of Me - Katy Perry

Days like this, I want to drive away
Pack my bags and watch your shadow fade
You chewed me up and spit me out
Like I was poison in your mouth
You took my light, you drained me down
But that was then and this is now
Now look at me

This is the part of me
That you're never gonna ever take away from me, no
This is the part of me
That you're never gonna ever take away from me, no
Throw your sticks and your stones
Throw your bombs and your blows
But you're not gonna break my soul
This is the part of me
That you're never gonna ever take away from me, no

I just wanna throw my phone away
Find out who is really there for me
You ripped me off, your love was cheap
Was always tearin' at the seams
I fell deep, you let me drown
But that was then and this is now
Now look at me

This is the part of me
That you're never gonna ever take away from me, no
This is the part of me
That you're never gonna ever take away from me, no
Throw your sticks and your stones
Throw your bombs and your blows
But you're not gonna break my soul
This is the part of me
That you're never gonna ever take away from me, no

Now look at me, I'm sparkling
A firework, a dancing flame
You won't ever put me out again
I'm glowing, oh, whoa
So you can keep the diamond ring
It don't mean nothing anyway
In fact, you can keep everything
Yeah, yeah, except for me

This is the part of me
That you're never gonna ever take away from me, no
This is the part of me
That you're never gonna ever take away from me, no (away from me)
Throw your sticks and your stones
Throw your bombs and your blows
But you're not gonna break my soul
This is the part of me
That you're never gonna ever take away from me, no

This is the part of me (no)
Away from me (no)
This is the part of me
No
Throw your sticks and your stones
Throw your bombs and your blows
But you're not gonna break my soul
This is the part of me
That you're never gonna ever take away from me, no

Credit

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Akhmad Jauhari

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Untukmu Aku Bertahan – Afgan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Untukmu Aku Bertahan – Afgan dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 03:16 WIB
Lirik Lagu Intentions - Justin Bieber feat Quavo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Intentions - Justin Bieber feat Quavo dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 01:58 WIB
Lirik Lagu Mimpi - Rio Satrio dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Mimpi - Rio Satrio dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 01:25 WIB
Lirik Lagu Because We Can - Fatboy Slim dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Because We Can - Fatboy Slim dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 01:06 WIB
Lirik Lagu Medicine – James Arthur dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Medicine – James Arthur dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 01:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Sweet Night – V BTS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sweet Night – V BTS dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 00:48 WIB
Lirik Lagu Izinkan Aku – Virzha dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Izinkan Aku – Virzha dan Fakta di Baliknya

21 Oktober 2022, 00:24 WIB
Band .Feast Protes Lagunya Dipakai Kicau Politik Anies Baswedan, Tuntut Ganti Rugi Materiel ke NasDem

Band .Feast Protes Lagunya Dipakai Kicau Politik Anies Baswedan, Tuntut Ganti Rugi Materiel ke NasDem

20 Oktober 2022, 18:26 WIB
63.000 Tiket Konser Dewa 19 Ludes dalam 15 Menit, Ahmad Dhani Siapkan Tiket Live Streaming, Simak Harganya

63.000 Tiket Konser Dewa 19 Ludes dalam 15 Menit, Ahmad Dhani Siapkan Tiket Live Streaming, Simak Harganya

20 Oktober 2022, 16:51 WIB
Jaksa Minta Hakim Tolak Eksepsi Putri Candrawathi

Jaksa Minta Hakim Tolak Eksepsi Putri Candrawathi

20 Oktober 2022, 13:57 WIB

Terpopuler

1

5 Tempat Wisata di Garut Paling Favorit pada 2022, Lengkap dengan Harga Tiketnya
2

Persalinan Sesar Dianggap Kegagalan Perempuan, Dokter Kandungan Ungkap Bantahannya
3

Lirik di Hatiku - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya
4

IDAI Imbau Orang Tua Waspada jika Balita Tidak Buang Air Kecil secara Mendadak
5

Peneliti Beberkan Efek Terapi Bicara pada Penderita Demensia dan Depresi
6

Vino G Bastian Komentari Agenda Presiden FIFA di Indonesia: Lebih Baik Main ke Rumah Korban
7

Pria Berseragam Dinas Ketahuan Curi Cokelat di Minimarket, Warganet: Pantas Masih Banyak yang Korupsi
8

5 Tempat Wisata di Bandung Cocok Jadi Latar Foto Prewedding, Lengkap dengan Harga Tiket
9

Surati Alca, Bintang Emon Beberkan Lima Permintaan untuk Dibawa ke Tempat Paling Romantis
10

The Astronaut, Hadiah dari Coldplay untuk Jin BTS

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Priangan Timur News

Kumpulan Link Download Twibbon Hari Santri Nasional, Segera Pasang dan Ramaikan Media Sosial Kalian!

Kumpulan Link Download Twibbon Hari Santri Nasional, Segera Pasang dan Ramaikan Media Sosial Kalian!

21 Oktober 2022, 05:16 WIB

Berita KBB

Bacaan Arab, Latin, dan Terjemahan Surat Al Fath Ayat 1-4, Dzikir Pelancar Rezeki Dibaca Shubuh dan Maghrib

Bacaan Arab, Latin, dan Terjemahan Surat Al Fath Ayat 1-4, Dzikir Pelancar Rezeki Dibaca Shubuh dan Maghrib

21 Oktober 2022, 05:15 WIB

Kepri Post

Boruto Chapter 74 : Memberikan Petunjuk Utama Tentang Usia Eida

Boruto Chapter 74 : Memberikan Petunjuk Utama Tentang Usia Eida

21 Oktober 2022, 05:15 WIB

Media Pakuan

Ramalan Cinta 12 Zodiak Hari Ini, Jumat 21 Oktober 2022: Libra Menikmati Waktu Berkualitas Bersama Pasangan

Ramalan Cinta 12 Zodiak Hari Ini, Jumat 21 Oktober 2022: Libra Menikmati Waktu Berkualitas Bersama Pasangan

21 Oktober 2022, 05:15 WIB

Media Pakuan

INFO LOKER: Lowongan Kerja Ninja Express Oktober 2022, Buka 1 Formasi Simak Link Pendaftaran Online

INFO LOKER: Lowongan Kerja Ninja Express Oktober 2022, Buka 1 Formasi Simak Link Pendaftaran Online

21 Oktober 2022, 05:15 WIB

Kabar Besuki

Jadwal Acara TV RCTI dan iNews Jumat 21 Oktober 2022: Tonton Denmark Open 2022 dan RCTI Music Fest

Jadwal Acara TV RCTI dan iNews Jumat 21 Oktober 2022: Tonton Denmark Open 2022 dan RCTI Music Fest

21 Oktober 2022, 05:15 WIB

Media Magelang

Jadwal Trans TV Jumat, 21 Oktober 2022: Ada Film Ad Astra dan The Space Between Us

Jadwal Trans TV Jumat, 21 Oktober 2022: Ada Film Ad Astra dan The Space Between Us

21 Oktober 2022, 05:15 WIB

Flores Terkini

Jadwal Acara Indosiar Hari Ini Jumat 21 Oktober 2022: Nonton Mega Series Panggilan dan Konser Kangen Merayu

Jadwal Acara Indosiar Hari Ini Jumat 21 Oktober 2022: Nonton Mega Series Panggilan dan Konser Kangen Merayu

21 Oktober 2022, 05:14 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Jadwal SIM Keliling Kabupaten Bandung, Jumat, 21 Oktober 2022, Daftar Lokasi, Persyaratan, Jam Layanan, Biaya

Jadwal SIM Keliling Kabupaten Bandung, Jumat, 21 Oktober 2022, Daftar Lokasi, Persyaratan, Jam Layanan, Biaya

21 Oktober 2022, 05:14 WIB

Media Tulungagung

Ramalan Shio 21 Oktober 2022: Shio Tikus, Lembu hingga Harimau dan Kelinci, Komunikasi adalah Hal Penting

Ramalan Shio 21 Oktober 2022: Shio Tikus, Lembu hingga Harimau dan Kelinci, Komunikasi adalah Hal Penting

21 Oktober 2022, 05:13 WIB

Zona Priangan

Wanita AS Berusia 23 Tahun Mengetahui Dirinya Hamil dan Selang Dua Hari Kemudian Melahirkan

Wanita AS Berusia 23 Tahun Mengetahui Dirinya Hamil dan Selang Dua Hari Kemudian Melahirkan

21 Oktober 2022, 05:12 WIB

Tasikmalaya

Kim Rae Won dan Lee Jong Suk Selamatkan Kota di Film ‘Decibel’

Kim Rae Won dan Lee Jong Suk Selamatkan Kota di Film ‘Decibel’

21 Oktober 2022, 05:12 WIB

Portal Jogja

Jadwal Acara RCTI Jumat 21 Oktober 2022: Preman Pensiun, Ikatan Cinta dan RCTI Music Fest

Jadwal Acara RCTI Jumat 21 Oktober 2022: Preman Pensiun, Ikatan Cinta dan RCTI Music Fest

21 Oktober 2022, 05:11 WIB

Kabar Banten

30 Nama Bayi Perempuan Islami Jawa Modern Terbaru 3 Kata yang Aestetik, Bermakna Cahaya, Cantik hingga Mulia

30 Nama Bayi Perempuan Islami Jawa Modern Terbaru 3 Kata yang Aestetik, Bermakna Cahaya, Cantik hingga Mulia

21 Oktober 2022, 05:10 WIB

Media Pakuan

Cek Keberuntungan Karier Berdasarkan Ramalan 12 Zodiak Hari Ini: Taurus Mendapat Kejutan Menyenangkan

Cek Keberuntungan Karier Berdasarkan Ramalan 12 Zodiak Hari Ini: Taurus Mendapat Kejutan Menyenangkan

21 Oktober 2022, 05:10 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Prediksi Cinta Cancer, Leo dan Virgo Hari Ini; Keingintahuan Bisa Mendapatkan yang Terbaik

Prediksi Cinta Cancer, Leo dan Virgo Hari Ini; Keingintahuan Bisa Mendapatkan yang Terbaik

21 Oktober 2022, 05:10 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Jadwal SIM Keliling Kota Bandung, Jumat, 21 Oktober 2022, Berikut Lokasi, Persyaratan, Jam Layanan, Biaya

Jadwal SIM Keliling Kota Bandung, Jumat, 21 Oktober 2022, Berikut Lokasi, Persyaratan, Jam Layanan, Biaya

21 Oktober 2022, 05:09 WIB

Kabar Besuki

Klasemen Sementara Fase Grup UEFA Europa League 2022-2023 Jumat 21 Oktober 2022: Arsenal ke Fase Knockout

Klasemen Sementara Fase Grup UEFA Europa League 2022-2023 Jumat 21 Oktober 2022: Arsenal ke Fase Knockout

21 Oktober 2022, 05:07 WIB

Sinar Jateng

Prakiraan Cuaca Hari Ini Kamis 21 Oktober 2022 Kabupaten Pati, Berpotensi Hujan

Prakiraan Cuaca Hari Ini Kamis 21 Oktober 2022 Kabupaten Pati, Berpotensi Hujan

21 Oktober 2022, 05:07 WIB

Portal Jogja

Jadwal Acara NET TV Jumat 21 Oktober 2022: Drama Korea Dream High dan My Absolute Boyfriend

Jadwal Acara NET TV Jumat 21 Oktober 2022: Drama Korea Dream High dan My Absolute Boyfriend

21 Oktober 2022, 05:06 WIB

Karawang Post

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Harian Zodiak Pisces: Jumat 21 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Kartu Tarot Harian Zodiak Pisces: Jumat 21 Oktober 2022

21 Oktober 2022, 05:06 WIB

Priangan Timur News

Ramalan Zodiak Virgo Hari Ini Jumat 21 Oktober 2022, Anda akan Melakukan Perjalanan Singkat

Ramalan Zodiak Virgo Hari Ini Jumat 21 Oktober 2022, Anda akan Melakukan Perjalanan Singkat

21 Oktober 2022, 05:06 WIB

Berita Sukoharjo

Menu Simpel Padukan Telur dan Tomat Super Lezat, Resep Masakan Ini Bakal Buat Ketagihan Makan

Menu Simpel Padukan Telur dan Tomat Super Lezat, Resep Masakan Ini Bakal Buat Ketagihan Makan

21 Oktober 2022, 05:05 WIB

Media Pakuan

Ramalan 6 Shio Hari Ini, Jumat 21 Oktober 2022: Shio Tikus Berada di Jalan yang Benar

Ramalan 6 Shio Hari Ini, Jumat 21 Oktober 2022: Shio Tikus Berada di Jalan yang Benar

21 Oktober 2022, 05:05 WIB

Media Magelang

Jadwal Indosiar Jumat, 21 Oktober 2022: Ada Suara Hati Istri hingga Live Konser Kangen Merayu

Jadwal Indosiar Jumat, 21 Oktober 2022: Ada Suara Hati Istri hingga Live Konser Kangen Merayu

21 Oktober 2022, 05:05 WIB